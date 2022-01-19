Real Sociedad strikes down Atlético de Madrid and leaves it out of the Copa del Rey

San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad struck down (2-0) this Wednesday Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, with an overwhelming victory at the Reale Arena that once again showed the delicate moment of the rojiblancos, who give away behind and do not have punch.
Imanol Alguacil’s men deservedly earned the ticket to the quarterfinals and the goals from Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Sorloth, a goal in each half in which the red and white defense failed. On his tenth anniversary on the bench, Diego Pablo Simeone is experiencing his worst moment, unable to come back from the current League champion.
Things don’t work out for ‘Cholo’ Simeone and doubts flood him at the first chance. Under a hostile, sporting atmosphere that is not like the violent reception of the rojiblanco bus, the arrivals of a much more cheerful and determined Real suffered from the beginning. Atlético managed to stretch but then conceded 1-0.
Arizt had warned, also Januzaj with a ball to the post, a good option that Carrasco also had in the other goal. The match was beautiful and very tense, protesting and fighting for each ball in a duel without a net to continue in the Cup. Mikel Merino, quarterback on the pitch, made the difference after half an hour.
His advance through the center, to open up the wing, left a center by Zaldua that Januzaj finished off with a header, far from being his specialty, between three defenders. Each ball hung in the Oblak area was a sea of doubts, Atlético unable to forget one of the ills of the season, a week after falling in the Super Cup.
The restart brought the finishing touch in just two minutes, with a serious error by Felipe, entertaining himself with the ball as the last defender. Oyarzabal stole and Sorloth took it to Oblak to make it 2-0. With Anoeta in ecstasy and Real liking each other, Atlético had to experience an ordeal. Simeone put what he had on the bench, Luis Suárez, Cunha and Lemar, but lost control even more in the center.
Sorloth had the third and also Merino with the outside, with the positive entry of Rafinha in the Basques. The wear and tear was noticeable in the Alguacil and the last quarter of an hour was more athletic, but without having a good chance to get into the tie. There was no magic from Joa Félix, nor did Luis Suárez recover his instinct.
Atlético, which will face Manchester United in the Champions League, bids farewell to the Cup while defending the league title by 16 points. Simeone’s men are not smarting, with their sixth defeat in the last 10 games, while Real, tied with the rojiblancos in the League for the ‘Top 4’, are looking for another beautiful story with the Cup.
DATA SHEET:
REAL SOCIETY: Remiro, Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Ahien (Diego Rico, min. 63), Januzaj (Zubeldia, min. 86), Silva (Rafinha, min. 63), Merino, Guevara (Zubimendi, min. 78), Oyarzabal and Sorloth (Portu, min.86).
ATHLETIC MADRID: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Lodi (Lemar, min. 55), Carrasco (Carlos Martín, min. 78), De Paul (Javier Serrano, min. 78), Héctor Herrera, Koke (Luis Suárez, min. 55 ), Correa (Cunha, min.55) and Joao Félix.
-GOALS: 1 – 0, min.33, Januzaj. 2 – 0, min.47, Sorloth.
-REFEREE: Alberola Rojas (C. Castilian-Manchego). He admonished Ahien (min.28) and Silva (min.59) by Real. And Hermoso (min.31) and Felipe (min.39) at Atlético.
-STADIUM: Royal Arena.