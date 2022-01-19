Real Sociedad strikes down Atlético de Madrid and leaves it out of the Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad struck down (2-0) this Wednesday Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, with an overwhelming victory at the Reale Arena that once again showed the delicate moment of the rojiblancos, who give away behind and do not have punch.

Imanol Alguacil’s men deservedly earned the ticket to the quarterfinals and the goals from Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Sorloth, a goal in each half in which the red and white defense failed. On his tenth anniversary on the bench, Diego Pablo Simeone is experiencing his worst moment, unable to come back from the current League champion.

Things don’t work out for ‘Cholo’ Simeone and doubts flood him at the first chance. Under a hostile, sporting atmosphere that is not like the violent reception of the rojiblanco bus, the arrivals of a much more cheerful and determined Real suffered from the beginning. Atlético managed to stretch but then conceded 1-0.

Arizt had warned, also Januzaj with a ball to the post, a good option that Carrasco also had in the other goal. The match was beautiful and very tense, protesting and fighting for each ball in a duel without a net to continue in the Cup. Mikel Merino, quarterback on the pitch, made the difference after half an hour.