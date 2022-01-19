Red Devils of Mexico reinforcement Rogelio Armenteros

The Red Devils of Mexico have strengthened their rotation for the 2022 season in the Mexican Baseball League, with the pitcher of Cuban origin Roger Armenteros.

Armenteros, a 27-year-old right-hander from Havana, pitched in 2019 with the Houston Astros’ ninth after being evaluated as the organization’s fifth-best prospect in 2018. His participation in The majors It was short, but with good numbers, throwing 18.0 innings of a 4.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts and only 5 walks.

Armenteros’ Career in Minor Leagues

The trajectory of the Cuban Armenteros, in the minors, is extensive, leaving solid figures, among which his 24-14 mark in AAA stands out with a 4.04 ERA in 300.2 innings of work in which he fanned 333 rivals, allowing only 43 home runs and 123 walks.

Versatile launcher and with repertoire

The repertoire of Rogelio Armenteros, is based on a fastball that averaged 91 MPH in the majors, a change from elite speed at 83 MPH, a solid 79 MPH curveball and an occasional 85 MPH slider that complements his repertoire against right-handed hitters.

“The incorporation of Rogelio Armenteros as the second scarlet reinforcement and the first that we announced from the pitchers, obviously seeks to strengthen the rotation with an arm that offers versatility and above all the certainty that he will be able to go out and win the games that he has to pitch. We observe his profile from the statistical and sabermetric part, and we realize the command he offers with his secondary pitches and the number of breaking pitches he exhibits and that gives us the security that he will have a great season with the Red Devils of Mexico and we will help look for that mission 17”, indicated George of the Valley, sports manager of the pingos.

Armenteros comes from a difficult year in AAA

Armenteros had a complex year at AAA in 2021, with the Washington Nationals, after returning midyear from surgery to remove splinters in his elbow. He was released at the end of the campaign, after launching only 41.0 innings and now he comes to Mexico for the first time to try to establish himself as a star starter in Caribbean baseball, joining a rotation that has star names, such as Edgar Torres and Arturo Lopez, who added to the young promises like Alemao Hernández and Luis Iván Rodríguez, make up a good group of pitchers.

The Cuban is the second foreigner that the directive of the Red Devils of Mexico announces for the 2022 season after former Major League slugger Justin Bour agreed to sign with the Scarlets a few weeks ago.