Requirements, what Yaser Asprilla must do to play for Watford, Premier League | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

This Monday Envigado confirmed what was already an open secret: Yaser Asprilla is a new player for Watford in England. And he is only 18 years old!

In the blink of an eye, the jewel of the orange team fulfilled all his dreams: the move to international football and the call to the Colombian National Team appeared to him like this, without much planning. But now is when the first obstacle comes, a mess that is not even in his hands to solve.

The issue is not new, it emerged in 2016 and has to do with the FA regulations, which oblige players to comply with the GBE (Governing Body Endorsement), which is basically a list of requirements that non-European footballers must meet to participate in UK competitions.

The list of requirements is clear and non-negotiable. Players are required to play in all competitions in which their current team participates; but in addition, this team must comply with a minimum points scheme, objectives achieved and the quality of the competitions in which it is involved. Until then there would be no major difficulty because Envigado could guarantee compliance with the requirement.

But here the issue is complicated: the player must compete in international championships and show progress. It means that he must play the Copa Libertadores and the South American Cup, ideally in a Colombian team, where that shooting can be guaranteed. The trouble is that the two that have a place in the group stage are in something else: Deportes Tolima has already closed its contract book and Deportivo Cali, which has not yet made a statement, could well take advantage of it, but it should know that its step is temporary and also receiving it could complicate internal management, since the payroll that has just won the title will require that showcase, which has been hard earned.

A third way for Watford is to transfer it to another South American club that is in the Libertadores groups, although this has the complication of not being able to guarantee him minutes and in the end leaving him without the necessary blanking.

Thus, it is most likely that the sensation player of the moment will continue playing in his country, at least while he meets the requirements imposed by Watford to play in the Premier League. It is a great opportunity for a club without major reinforcements and with needs. Who say I? The down payment on Yaser’s dream is fulfilled. Now there is only one last step left for its realization.