Reveal the cause of death of actor Sidney Poitier

Days before the death of the American actor had been announced, however, it was unknown what had caused it. finally today Sidney Poitier’s cause of death revealed.

The actor revolutionized the American film industry by being the first African-American to win an Oscar. Sidney Poitier He took the statuette for Best Actor thanks to his participation in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field” under the direction of Ralph Nelson.

Other of Poitier’s great achievements include the films “No Way Out” with which he made his film debut in 1950 and “The Defiant One” which led him to be nominated for an Oscar. He was also honored in 2009 by, then President of the United States, Barack Obama with the medal of Freedom as “agent of change”.

Sidney Poitier’s cause of death

Last Friday, January 7, the unfortunate death of actor Sidney Poitier was announced. The event flooded the entertainment world in mourning, including actors and political figures.

Today’s news portal TMZ revealed the death certificate of the American actor in which dementia problems caused by Alzheimer’s Y prostate cancer. Although the main cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure.