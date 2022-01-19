Richard Sánchez will play with the Galaxy next season

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 18:03:35





the mexican goalkeeper Richard Sanchez became a player Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, after he was playing with North Texas, a team FC Dallas team affiliate during the last campaign registering good numbers.

The agreement signed by the Aztec goalkeeper it was for one year with the possibility of extending the contract to two, so he will have to fight for the title with Jonathan Bond, who was the starting goalkeeper during the previous season.

Sánchez, who is 27 years old, has extensive experience in the MLS, because before playing in the USL with North Texas, he played for teams like Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire and FC Dallas, being his best season in 2018 with the Fire playing 25 games of the season.

The goalkeeper also knows what it’s like to play in Mexican soccer, because belonged to the tigers and although he could not have minutes of activity, he did when he went on loan with Tampico Madero.

It should be remembered that Richard was the starting goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team during the 2011 U-17 World Cup where the Tricolor won its second trophy in the category by defeating Uruguay in the Final at the Azteca Stadium.

After that participation in the World Cup, Sánchez played the U-20 World Cup with Mexico in Turkey 2013, where El Tri barely managed to reach the Round of 16 with a base of players who were world champions.