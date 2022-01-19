Rihanna shines and reveals her new embroideries for Valentine’s Day | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer from Barbados, Rihanna, has become one of those businesswomen that surprises even experts on the subject, always making her launches in a spectacular way that even makes a waiting list for users.

This time it is the launch of his collection for Valentine’s Day, the February 14th is coming up and her fans are already enjoying the pretty design she showed us while modeling it herself.

With this action once again she has been in charge of demonstrating her great taste for modeling and for being the image of her brand herself. Savage x Fenty.

The photograph perfectly shows the beautiful set in the excellent way in which it was promoted, there are already people waiting on your website willing to buy this set before it is finished, surely you will have many interested in obtaining it and we do not know how prepared they are to this possible big hit.

Once again the Barbadian proved to be a great industry, this date will be perfect to debut her new body, lace that aroused passion in the world of entertainment, a success that will come in due course.

Rihanna shares her products and she herself is her best model for her promotion.



In addition, he posted an excellent video in which he appears showing off the camera, putting on makeup, moving and of course, generating that purchase attraction and the great enjoyment that his followers had.

Impressive way of working by this artist who has even won an award in his country of origin, where he attended the New Year with his partner and now back in the United States fruiting while walking around Los Angeles with his oversized shirts .

We will continue to share these interesting facts about Rihanna and of course we will also be informing you when there is news of her return to music, something that we have all been waiting for and that seems to be about to happen.