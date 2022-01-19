Robinho is sentenced to nine years in prison for rape in Italy, confirms Court

The Court of Rome sentenced the aggressor and Ricardo Falco to nine years in prison for sexual violence committed in 2013

The Court of Rome, the last instance of Italian justice, sentenced Robinho and Ricardo Falco, friend of the player, to nine years in prison for sexual violence committed against a woman in a Milan nightclub, in 2013.

The sentence is final, there is no appeal and the execution of the sentence is immediate. With this, the Italian justice can request the extradition of Robinho Y Richard. But it will hardly happen.

This is because the Brazilian constitution does not allow extradition. With this, Italy may ask both to serve their sentences in the Brazilian prison system.

Jacopo Gnochy, the victim’s lawyer, celebrated the conviction and appealed to the Brazilian justice system.

“More than 15 judges analyzed the case in the first, second and third instances and confirmed my client’s report. Now we have to see how compliance with this sentence will be, Brazil is a great country and I hope it knows how to deal with this situation “, the lawyer said.

“For us, we have to serve the sentence. If it were in Italy, I would go to jail. Now the ball will belong to Brazil, which will deal with this based on its Constitution,” he added.



The case took place in 2013. Accused and convicted in two instances, Robinho He was present along with other companions in an act qualified by the Justice as sexual violence against an Albanian woman. At that moment, Robinho I was in Milan.

the aggressor and Rodrigo Falco they were framed in article “609 bis” of the Italian penal code, which characterizes the participation of two or more people gathered for an act of sexual violence, forcing the victim in question to have sexual relations for “physical or mental physical inferiority” reasons. .

In the case, the person of Albanian origin was “completely drunk”, according to the victim’s own testimony. In defence, Robinho admitted to having sexual relations with the victim. However, he denied the allegations of sexual violence when questioned in 2014.