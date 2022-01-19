Robinho: Italian justice confirms 9 years in prison for rape

The Court of Cassation, the last judicial instance of Italy, confirmed this Wednesday the Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza sentenced to nine years in prison, ‘Robinho‘, for gang rape committed in Milan in 2013, reported the victim’s lawyer.

The judges of the third penal section, meeting in Rome, “They considered that the appeal presented by the player was inadmissible and that therefore the conviction is final,” the victim’s lawyer told the press, Jacopo Gnocchi.

“A total of fifteen Italian magistrates have considered that the accusations have been widely verified. Our wish is that Brazil executes the sentence“, he stressed.

Robihno, who was then playing in the club AC Milan, has not attended any of the hearings, was sentenced in absentia and defended himself through a lawyer.

For the victim’s lawyer, who attended the hearing with his client in Rome, it is necessary to also prosecute the people, four Brazilian friends of the player, who participated in the gang rape.

“My client’s wish is that justice be done“, He assured. “She is moved and asked not to give statements,” she explained.

The Brazilian attacker, 37, along with his friend Ricardo Falco, it was sentenced in 2017 in first instance by the court of Milan to nine years in prison for group sexual violence against a young Albanian woman who was celebrating her 23rd birthday in a well-known local Milan.

According to the complaint, Robinho, along with five other compatriots, made the young woman drink “to the point of rendering her unconscious and unable to resist” and they then committed “sexual intercourse several times in a row” with her.

In December 2020, the Court of Appeals of Milan confirmed the sentence for the player and considered that the soccer player acted with “special contempt towards the victim, who was brutally humiliated”, reads the sentence of the case.

in all these years Robinho has defended his innocence and has filed appeals against the ruling, until arriving this Wednesday at the third and last instance.