Rooftops in New York to take a walk in the clouds

The city of New York is one of the favorites of many due to the number of plans and opportunities it offers. Because of the union of cultures that it welcomes, because of the fresh air that it brings or because of that desire to fly and grow that traveling brings us. One of the best plans to enjoy the city is to tour the rooftops from New York. The impetus of the city is felt from a distance, and a visit turns into a movie trailer or identified with the famous lyrics of the song ‘New York, New York’ by Frank Sinatra:

«I want to wake up in a city
That never sleeps
And find I’m king of the hill
top of the heap«.

Translation:

I want to wake up in a city
that never sleeps
and discover that I am the king of the hill
top of the heap«.

rooftop new york
Photo: Temple Court & The Bar Room

It is true that seeing a sunset from any of the terraces on the roofs of a city is a unique gift that we can give ourselves. But in New York the level can always be exceeded, so we suggest you start your desire to dream and enjoy the small pleasures of being alive from any of these.

Some of the most spectacular terraces in New York

Wythe Hotel Blondeau Bar

rooftop new york
Photo: Bar Blondeau
rooftop new york
Photo: Bar Blondeau

Address: 80 Wythe Ave 6th Floor, Brooklyn.

Temple Court & The Bar Room by the beek manny

rooftop new york
Photo: Temple Court & The Bar Room
rooftop new york
Photo: Temple Court & The Bar Room
rooftop new york
Photo: Temple Court & The Bar Room

5 Beekman Street, New York.

B54 at the Hyatt Times Square Hotel

rooftop new york
Photo: Hyatt Times Square

Address: 135 W 45th St, New York.

RH rooftop restaurant NY

rooftop new york
Photo: RH Rooftop Restaurant

Address: 9 9th Ave, New York.

Gansevoort Rooftop

rooftop new york
Photo: Gansevoort Rooftop
rooftop new york
Photo: Gansevoort Rooftop
rooftop new york
Photo: Gansevoort Rooftop
rooftop new york
Photo: Gansevoort Rooftop

Address: 18 9th Avenue at, W 13th St, New York.

Soho Hotel

rooftop new york
Photo: Soho Grand Hotel NY
rooftop new york
Photo: Soho Grand Hotel NY

Address: 310 W Broadway, New York.

See you in the sky over New York, or in your rooftops!

