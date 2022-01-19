Russia adjusts details with China and Iran to carry out joint naval exercises in the Persian Gulf

Naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman (Reuters)

the navy of Russia confirmed this Tuesday that it is coordinating upcoming naval maneuvers alongside Iranian and Chinese forces, as had been announced months ago for the beginning of the year.

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet said a group including a missile cruiser, a large anti-submarine warfare ship and a large tanker anchored off Chabahar, the only Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

“In the port, an official delegation of the Russian Navy will participate in a planned conference on conducting a joint naval exercise of warships from Russia, Iran and China”, the officers advanced.

The three countries have been strengthening their relations as an axis opposed to the West.

The Russian ambassador to Iran, Levan Jagaryan, had advanced the agency a few months ago Sputnik that the naval maneuvers would take place in late 2021 or early 2022, making focus on navigation security and anti-piracy operations, but the exercises are interpreted as a message to Washington.

A Chinese ship in the Iranian port of Chahbahar during the 2019 naval exercises (Reuters)

It is not the first time that the three countries show their military union. In February 2021, the three fleets deployed their war muscle in the Indian Ocean and at the end of 2019 they did it in the Gulf of Oman. In the maneuvers two years ago, Iranian state television celebrated the “new triangle of sea power.”

Sun Qi, an international relations analyst at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, believes that the maneuvers “demonstrate support for Iran at the international level”, as declared to South China Morning Post.

Last February, the commander of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States, General Kenneth McKenzie, said that Washington faces “increasing competition” in the Middle East from Russia and China, both vying “for power and influence over through a combination of diplomatic, military, and economic means. Along these lines, he warned that “this adds another layer of tension and instability to an already complex and challenging region” and explained that “Russia and China take advantage of their proximity to the region, their historical relations and the perception of a decline in the commitment of United States to establish and strengthen opportunistic relations.”

The Beijing-Moscow-Tehran axis is gigantic in demographic terms, with a combined population of 1,500 million inhabitants. Huge, geographically, with 29 million square kilometers and an economy, which together, represents 22% of world GDP. In addition, with two of its members: China and Russia, which are part of the exclusive nuclear club and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, with the respective right to veto. The new Axis is also endowed with military power, capable of counterbalancing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the areas of dispute, in the naval, land and air fields.

The Sino-Russian-Iranian Triple Alliance was strengthened by the civil war in recent years in Syria. They jointly pressed on several fronts to prevent Western powers and their Middle Eastern partners from succeeding in overthrowing the Al Assad regime. That way, set up a military operations base near Iran, south of Russia and west of China.

That was the beginning of this axis that now shows its military muscle in the Indian Ocean and that promises to be the biggest international policy challenge that Joe Biden and his European allies will face in the coming years.

