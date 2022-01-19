Samsung’s affordable high-end smartphone of 2020 gets its first big update of the year

This update comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the version number G781BXXS4DVA2 and includes the January 2022 security patch.

Samsung has become, in the last two years, one of the manufacturers that updates its terminals the fastest to each new version of Android, as evidenced by the fact that these 26 mobile phones from the Korean giant have already received the update to Android 12.

In this sense, it should be noted that the Korean firm is also one of those that faster updates your devices with the latest Android security patch and a good proof of this is that Samsung’s affordable high-end smartphone of 2020 just got its first big update of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is updated with the latest security patch

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, the Korean company just released the first big update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Nordic countries and the Baltic region.

One of Samsung’s best mid-range starts to update to Android 12 with One UI 4

This new update comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with firmware version G781BXXS4DVA2 and includes the January 2002 security patch, which fixes dozens of vulnerabilities related to privacy and security and improves device stability and performance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at the end of 2020 with Android 10, at the beginning of last year received the update to Android 11 with One UI 3 and now it has already started to update to Android 12 with OneUI 4.0.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 are already receiving the January 2022 Android update

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in one of the regions indicated above and you want to check if this update is already available, you just have to access the section Software update found in the menu of Settings of your smartphone.

In case you already have it available, you simply have to click on the button Download and install to update your terminal with the latest Android security patch.

