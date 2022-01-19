Say goodbye to victims of fire in the Bronx

A Bronx community gathered Sunday to pay their last respects to loved ones who died a week ago in an apartment building fire that killed 17 people, including eight children.

The mass funeral caps a week of prayers and mourning in a close-knit community from West Africa, most with connections to the small country of Gambia.

In the midst of mourning, there was also frustration and anger as relatives, friends and neighbors of the deceased tried to make sense of the tragedy.

“It’s a sad situation. But everything comes from God. Tragedies always happen, we just thank Allah that we can all come together,” said Haji Dukuray, uncle of Haja Dukuray, who died with three of her children and her husband.

The ages of the deceased range between 2 and 50 years. Entire families were killed, including a family of five. Others left orphaned children.

There were 15 coffins in total that lined the front of the prayer room. The coffins varied in size, some no bigger than small coffee tables, and contained the bodies of the youngest souls who had died.

“One week they were with us…now they are gone,” said Musa Kabba, the imam of the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque, where many of the dead had prayed.

Funeral services for two boys were held earlier in the week at a Harlem mosque.

Following Sunday services in New York, 11 caskets were to be transported to a New Jersey cemetery for burial. Four of the victims are expected to be repatriated to Gambia, as their families have requested, a Gambian government official who attended the service said.

All week, relatives had been anxious to bury their loved ones to comply with Islamic tradition, which calls for them to be buried as soon as possible after death.

But complications in identifying the victims delayed their delivery to funeral homes. Earlier in the week, burial services for two children were held at a Harlem mosque.

All of the deceased collapsed and died after being overcome by smoke while trying to descend the ladder, which acted as a chimney for the intense smoke.

The funeral was held at the Islamic Cultural Center, 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the 19-story building that was the site of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

Hundreds of people packed the mosque and hundreds more huddled in the cold outside to pay their respects. Masses were broadcast on giant screens outside and in other rooms of the mosque.

Due to the magnitude of the tragedy, funeral organizers insisted on a public funeral to draw attention to the plight of immigrant families throughout New York City.

“There is outrage. There is injustice. There is negligence,” said Sheikh Musa Drammeh, who was one of those who led the response to the tragedy,

Authorities blamed the fire on a faulty space heater in a third-floor apartment. The fire sent plumes of suffocating smoke rising rapidly up the stairwell of the 19-story building.

Some residents said that heaters were sometimes needed to supplement the building’s heating and that repairs were not always timely.

“We want the world to know that they died because they lived in the Bronx,” Drammeh said.

“If they lived in midtown Manhattan, they wouldn’t have died. Why? Because they wouldn’t need to use space heaters. This is a public outcry. So there has to be accountability on the part of elected officials to change the conditions that cause the death every day,” Drammeh added.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, as well as two officials representing the Gambian government, attended the funeral services.

“When tragedies happen, we come together,” Schumer said.

“I am here to express the pain that all New Yorkers experience,” Adams added later.

New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to investigate, saying “there were conditions in that building that should have been corrected.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Much of the focus is on the catastrophic spread of apartment smoke.

The fire was confined to one unit and an adjoining hallway, but investigators said the apartment door and stairwell door, many floors above, had been left open, creating a conduit that allowed smoke to spread rapidly. throughout the building.

New York City fire codes typically require larger apartment doors to be self-closing with a spring.

In the wake of these deaths, a coalition of officials, including federal, state and city legislators, announced a legislative agenda that they hope will tighten fire codes and building regulations to prevent similar tragedies from occurring.

The proposals range from requiring heaters to automatically shut off to requiring federally funded apartment projects to install self-closing doors on units and in stairwells, which would have to be inspected monthly.

As families prepared to bury their loved ones, others remained in hospitals, some in serious condition from smoke inhalation.

Fundraisers have raised nearly $400,000 so far. The Mayor’s Fund, Bank of America and other groups said 118 families displaced by the fire would receive $2,250 each in aid.