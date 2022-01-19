Scandal! Messi voted for Neymar for The Best without playing 20 games

Created under the precept of decorating the Best player of the world, the award The Best of FIFA has become a “buddy vote” to favor who you like best and to show the scandal with Lionel Messi, that in his capacity as captain of Argentina he had the honor of voting, but their preferences generated great questions.

On Monday, the ceremony was held in which the International Federation of Football Association chose the Pole Robert Lewandowski as The Best 2021, beating Lionel Andrés and Mohamed Salah in the final three, but the big stir is in the Messi’s votes.

Who did Messi and Cristiano vote for The Best?

Each national team captain can cast three votes for the prize The Best, giving a higher score to the favorite, which is why some of the top cracks such as La Pulga, CR7, Salah and Lewandowski were able to cast their votes.

In the case of Messi, he put Neymar in first place, Kylian Mbappé in second and Karim Benzema in third. What is striking is that Ney finished 16th for the Ballon d’Or (chosen by journalists) and in the 2020-2021 season he only played 18 of a possible 38 games in Ligue 1 with PSG, absent from the remaining 20 due to injuries, coronavirus or card suspension.

As you can see, Leo omitted Lewandowski in his third of applicants, this despite the fact that when he received the Ballon d’Or at the end of November he stated that “Robert was owed a great prize” because he had proven himself as the best footballer on the planet in 2020; even, the Pole in 2021 broke Gerd Müller’s all-time record for most goals in a calendar year in the Bundesliga.

The one who showed a little more “sanity” in his selections was Cristiano Ronaldo, who put Lewandowski in first place, in second to N’Golo Kanté and in third to Jorginho, these last two members of the Chelsea team that lifted the Champions League.

Lewandowski did vote for Messi

Despite the fact that the Flea was somewhat “hypocritical” with his speech and did not choose him, Lewandowski did put Messi among the three best in the world for The Best, since Jorginho, Leo and CR7 appeared on his ballot; For his part, Mohamed Salah preferred Jorginho, Messi and Lewandowski.

