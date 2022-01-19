Sebastián Ferreira, the most expensive signing of the Houston Dynamo in MLS How much did the team pay for his services?

The Paraguayan will join their ranks as Designated Player for the coming seasons

January 18, 2022 6:11 p.m.

More new players for the MLS. The Houston Dynamo has made it known before the start of the next 2022 Major League Soccer season by announcing the signing of striker Sebastián Ferreira, who arrives from Club Libertad de Asunción.

The curious thing about this is that the 22-year-old player arrives in American soccer, thus becoming a record transfer for both clubs, something that will undoubtedly put more pressure on his shoulders.

Sebastián Ferreira arrives at the club as a Franchise Player for the next three years with the option of extending his contract to a fourth, so there is a possibility that the former Monarcas Morelia and Libertad player will be linked until 2026 with the American club.

For the Houston Dynamo, the arrival of the attacker born in Paraguay represents the highest signing in the club’s history, surpassing the Honduran Alberth Elis, who 4 years ago came to the club for a figure of 2.5 million dollars.

Although the team did not reveal the exact amount paid to Libertad for the transfer of Ferreira, reports close to the club, as well as journalists such as ESPN’s Jeffrey Carlisle, revealed that the MLS team only paid a figure greater than 6 million dollars to get their services.

“Sebastián is a high-potential attacker with an impressive scoring average in South America and in Liga MX. He has the qualities we look for in Houston Dynamo players. Our main priority was to sign a striker capable of making a difference and it is a great credit to Ted Segal and the rest of the owners for providing us with the resources to make Sebastian the biggest acquisition in the history of the club.” Pat Onstad explained to the club.