Selection of El Salvador will travel with 24 players to Ohio

The El Salvador national team will travel this Wednesday starting at 2:00 in the afternoon to the city of Indianapolis, capital of the state of Indiana, where it will be concentrated for six days before resuming its journey to the city of Columbus, Ohio, venue for the qualifying game of the next January 27 against the local United States at the Lower.com Field stadium.

Hugo Ernesto Pérez, national coach, confirmed that the final list of players who will have to face the three matches of this January FIFA window against the Americans, Honduras and Canada will be 24 players.

“24 players will travel, the list will be given this day, I can only confirm that the preliminary list of 21 players that was previously announced will not include attacker Nelson Bonilla or Joshua Pérez“, assured the Creole technician.

In the case of Bonilla, the attacker for Port FC in the Thai major league, announced on his social networks that his Covid-19 test was positive, so his presence for these games in the CONCACAF octagonal final was ruled out. although Hugo Pérez did not want to advance if his place will be taken by another foreign player and also gave his opinion on the incorporation or not this week of the Guatemalan Communications defender, Alexander Larín.

“An attempt has been made to balance the list with players from the league and those who play outside of El Salvador. In the case of Alexander Larín, arrangements have been made with his club for him to join the group on Thursday since he has the league on Saturday. If not possible, will travel until Sunday“, he highlighted.

Pérez was also unable to confirm whether the friendly that was announced as preparation prior to the duel against the United States will take place due to the health issue.

“It is in doubt due to the issue of the pandemic, we will have something clear until we get there, I cannot say if we will play, no, we have to wait“, narrowed.