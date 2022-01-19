Singapore Bans Cryptocurrency Advertising Due to ‘High Risk’

The Central Bank of the island has issued a warning that discourages the promotion of digital currencies that includes any type of advertisement in public areas.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (the Central Bank of the island) has issued a warning against the advertising of cryptocurrencies, by its providers, alleging that its commercialization is “highly risky and not suitable for the general public” due to its proclivity to speculation.

The suggestion, which discourages the promotion of digital currencies, includes any type of advertisement in public areas, including urban transport, digital and print media and ATMs, according to a press release released Monday by the Singaporean body. .

Providers of cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) must also not engage third parties, including social media “influencers,” for promotional campaigns seeking to find new customers, and must limit advertising to their own websites and mobile apps.

However, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) specified that its objective is not to prohibit the circulation of cryptocurrencies on the island, an environment that has so far been favorable to its use due to clear and open regulation.

“MAS firmly supports the development of ‘blockchain’ technology and the use of cryptocurrencies in cases where they have added value. But their trade is very risky and not suitable for the general public,” Deputy Director for Payments and Financial Crimes Loo Siew Yee said, according to Channel News Asia.

To date, the island’s central bank has issued five licenses for cryptocurrency services, out of 180 initial applications -of which 60 withdrew their application while the status of the rest has not been clarified by the financial institution-.

“Cryptocurrency providers should not advertise their trade in a way that trivializes their high risks or engage in marketing activities aimed at the general public,” added Loo Siew Yee.

Singapore’s regulations on cryptocurrencies are aimed at preventing their use for money laundering and terrorist financing, according to the island’s authorities. EFE