Snow Expected Thursday Morning Before Another Coastal Storm – NBC New York (47)

A cold front is expected to bring rain for most of the tri-state area Wednesday night into Thursday, but the precipitation should change to snow early, with snow showers expected during the morning drive.

The Authority on Weather sees an increase in projected snow totals for parts of New York and forecasts 3 to 5 inches in areas to the north and west of the city instead of an estimate of 1 to 3 inches across the entire city. tri-state area dashboard.

New York City and Long Island, as well as most of New Jersey, are still expected to see accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, but higher amounts are possible locally. Locations closer to the New Jersey shoreline are expected to see an inch or less by the end of the day.

The transition from rain to snow is expected to occur between 4:00 am and 7:00 am on Thursday and the snow will make travel slow and sloppy during the morning rush hour. Travelers are advised to allow extra time for transportation.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to hover in the 20s to 30s for most of the day.

However, the temperature will be freezing on Friday, in the low 20s, with freezing morning winds below zero in the city.

The possibility of another coastal storm may come first, following last week’s early winter flurry that blanketed New York City with cold rain and points farther north and west with up to 8 inches of snow.

Models agree more on the storm moving across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic from Friday through Saturday than they do on Thursday’s weather. It appears close enough to bring snowfall to all three states, most likely to the New Jersey shore, but is not expected to be a major storm.

We will be stuck in the 20s on Saturday and back into the 30s for a brief time on Sunday before temperatures return to the 20s to start the next work week.

A lot could change, of course, so stay with the Weather Authority for the latest and track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.