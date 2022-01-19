So you can track your cell phone in case of theft

File photo. | Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Cell phone theft is a latent problem in many countries, and despite the precautions that are taken, no one is exempt from going through one of those situations, where beyond the material, a lot of information is lost. Despite the fact that it is a problem on which governments must continue to work, technology can provide you with some solutions to find the location of your phone if it is stolen, although it also applies in case of loss.

First of all, you must prepare your device for a loss or theft situation, therefore, it is always advisable to have the location services or GPS activated, because this function is the one that will help you locate it even if the thieves disconnect the Internet access.

Aware of the situation, the Android system has been implementing from version 11 onwards an option to prevent the device from being turned off or functions such as WiFi, mobile data, roaming, among others, to be deactivated. To activate it, simply go to ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’, look for the ‘Secure Lock Settings’ option, which is usually found in the ‘Lock screen’ section (this may vary on each device), and within the section you can find ‘Lock with side key’ and ‘Lock network and security’.

With these options activated, the device will ask for a PIN or other verification method to turn off or disable functions such as WiFi or mobile data.

How to track your android phone

Android devices will be able to use the tracking tool offered by Google for this, you must have an active and open account. Then, go to Google’s ‘Find my device’ site and select the device you want to locate, a map will appear with the device’s current location, model, charge level and you will have three options.

The first is ‘Play a sound’ to make the phone ring for 5 minutes until it is found, no matter if it has been put on silent. The second is ‘Lock device’ to sign out of your Google account with the possibility of displaying a message or a number on the device screen (you can ask to be dialed to another number). As a last option is ‘Erase data from the device’ that will delete all the content of the device, in that case, you will no longer be able to locate it.

How to track an iOS device

iPhone phones have the ‘Find’ function which consists of an anonymous and encrypted network of devices.

To track your cell phone in case of theft, you must download the application and select the type of device in the ‘Devices or items’ tab (the application allows you to find other equipment such as smart watches, among others).

When you track your phone, you will be able to ‘Play Sound’ just like Android, although you will need to be connected to a network or Bluetooth. Similarly, you won’t be able to access your device’s location if it’s turned off, has a dead battery, or hasn’t sent the location to Apple for more than 24 hours.

Similarly, you can make use of Apple’s tracking devices, the AirTag, to find your cell phone.

In any case, if you are certain that it is a theft and you manage to obtain the location of the cell phone, do not confront the criminals, it is always advisable to alert the authorities quickly so that they can act in a timely manner.

