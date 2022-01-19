Soler ‘signs’ Manuel Solera, a doctor at the Gandia Hospital ICU

Victor Soler The executive has already been configured for the new stage of the Popular Party of Gandia that will begin this Saturday after his proclamation as Local President of the PP in the Serrano Theater.

Soler has outlined a new executive that will be deeply renewed and whose names will be known this Saturday at the XI Local Congress of the Popular Party in Gandia.

SOM GANDIA has been able to know exclusively the first ‘signing’ that the next president of the Popular Party will announce. Is about Manuel Solera Suarez, current head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Francesc de Borja Hospital in Gandia.

CV Manuel Solerto

Manuel Soler -current head of the ICU at Gandia Hospital since 2009- has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia. At the same university he obtained a doctorate in Medicine cum laude.

Specialist in Family and Community Medicine and in Intensive Care Medicine, he has completed his training with a Master’s Degree in pacemakers and defibrillators.

He currently works as an assistant doctor at the ICU of the Gandía Hospital and is the coordinator of the Cardiac Stimulation Unit and the Transplant Unit of the Gandía Hospital.

He is president of the public entity AISSA (association for safor research) and a member of the Pharmacy commission and the Hemotherapy commission of the Hospital de Gandía (being president of the latter). He is also part of the Metabolic group of the Spanish Society of Intensive Medicine and Coronary Units; of the Valencian Society of Intensive Medicine and the Spanish Society of Intensive Medicine.