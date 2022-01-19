Some 600,000 people do not have the reinforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine in Puerto Rico

Although the number of patients confined in intensive care units set a new record on Monday -with 44% occupancy-, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, was confident yesterday, Tuesday, that, in the next three weeks, the outlook will improve, both in the COVID-19 positivity rate and in hospitalized people.

However, Mellado warned that these projections will only be fulfilled as citizens “cooperate” and work for it.

He insisted that those people who have only two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should get the third one as soon as possible, because the more people there are unvaccinated or with limited immunity due to the time that has elapsed after the vaccination series, the greater the probability it has the virus to continue surviving, mutating and causing outbreaks.

“There are 600,000 (people) left to put on the reinforcement”, reported the head of Health in an interview with The new day.

According to data recorded by the agency, 2,510,679 people five years of age or older have already completed the series of vaccines, that is, the first two doses if it is the one from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech or the only one from Janssen. However, only 842,574 have put on the brace, recommended six months after the second dose or two months if it is the Janssen dose, to boost immunity against the virus, since studies have found that its effectiveness decreases over time.

Yesterday, the occupation of the country’s hospitals was at 59%, with 897 hospitalizations for COVID-19, of which 67 were pediatric. Among them, there were 158 people in intensive care units, including three minors.

Even with this picture, Mellado insisted that the country’s hospitals are not on the verge of collapse, but he recognized the physical and mental fatigue that prevails among hospital staff due to long hours of work due to the increase in patients, especially from COVID- 19, amid the uptick caused by the omicron variant.

Mellado assured that the agency daily monitors the occupied beds in hospitals, those destined for COVID-19 patients and the assistance of employees, particularly nursing. This is to identify when dislocations arise between the proportion of available beds and the staff to attend to them.

The head of Health emphasized that they work “case by case”, for example, transferring COVID-19 patients to hospitals with the capacity to care for them. “We see that many hospitals have absent employees”, Held. To address this situation, he specified, the quarantine of infected employees was reduced from 10 to five days, if they do not have major symptoms, and the quarantine by contact for hospital workers who have the third dose was eliminated booster, while monitoring for symptoms.

Drastic staff reduction

Mellado assured that yesterday none of the country’s hospitals was so full of COVID-19 patients as to not accept new cases, although he admitted that there is an evident decrease in hospital personnel.

“Some hospitals are more crowded than others,” he said, noting that most hospitalizations are concentrated in the metropolitan area, although there is an increase in the Ponce and Aguadilla areas.

To give an idea of ​​absenteeism among hospital staff, he commented that one hospital had 81% of its 26 beds intended to care for COVID-19 patients full. Meanwhile, of its 160 nursing employees, 31 were absent. This represents about 20%.

“Almost no hospital has, right now, a COVID ‘ward’ (a space designed to care for patients with this condition), but they are opening them as the need arises because it is not cost effective for them (keeping these units open)”Mellado said.

Due to the increase in patients, he indicated, hospitals were given authorization to expand the number of open beds, beyond the limit allowed in their licenses. The same goes for ventilators, he said. “There is supposed to be a nurse (or male nurse) for 10 beds. In the United States, it is one for every six (patients), but here in Puerto Rico it is one for every 13 or 14″, he acknowledged.

He mentioned that the treatment of certain COVID-19 patients with the available antiviral drugs (Paxlovid and Molnupiravir) has helped to decongest the emergency rooms a bit, although he noted that they are still overcrowded.

“The more positive cases, the more hospitalizations there are going to be”, he pointed.

Regarding the hospital staff, he pointed out that the most affected and exhausted by this situation and that it is urgent to retain is the nursing staff, as well as respiratory therapists and “all the (assistants) who work on the floor” and in the emergency room, as well as the doctors.

Collateral effects of the pandemic

On the other hand, he pointed out that the pandemic has affected the health of patients with other conditions, mainly cancer, cardiovascular diseases and kidney failure, among other chronic diseases. “There are patients who have stopped seeking medical assistance for fear of (contagion of) COVID, and that is worrying”, Held.

Mellado commented that, in 2020, there were 1,278 deaths not related to COVID-19, while last year the figure rose to 1,576. Yesterday, deaths with SARS-CoV-2 as the cause of death amounted to 3,542.

“Important elective surgeries were cancelled,” he recalled.

To help in access to health services, Mellado commented that the authorization to attend patients through telemedicine was extended, as well as the processing of teleprescriptions.

“The call to patients is to get the third dose. The vaccine protects (against the virus). It is more than proven. That they do not miss their (medical) appointments and that the doctors guarantee the protocols (for the prevention of the virus)”, he reiterated.

However, the Secretary of Health commented that, if one takes into account that 91.5% of the population eligible to be vaccinated has already received at least one dose, there is 9% who obviously do not want to be vaccinated. Children under five years of age are not yet authorized to receive this vaccine.

“The third dose is nine times better to avoid mortality than having two doses”, he highlighted.

The owner commented that Social networks have been a “very strong influence” that has contributed to misinformation about this vaccine. Confusion has also been created by the fact that many believed that the vaccine would protect them 100% from the virus and that, when 70% of the population was vaccinated, the outlook would improve completely., Held. “There was a false perception that the vaccine was going to prevent everything”, He said.

The vaccine, he reiterated, helps minimize complications associated with the virus, but does not completely protect against infection. People most at risk are those with immune problems, as well as older adults, especially those with chronic illnesses. This, he maintained, is observed daily in the report of deaths from this virus.

Despite all this panorama, Mellado assured yesterday that the plan is still in force that, in a few days, public schools can resume face-to-face classes.

“We are going to have a safe environment, with random tests. Already today (yesterday) the private schools began. The face-to-face class plan continues”, he emphasized.

Meanwhile, he met the complaints made by some mayors that they are no longer taken into account when outlining public policy for virus control. “We have meetings with the Association and the Federation of Mayors every week, and we listen to them, but the one who makes the decisions is the governor,” he said.

On why it was decided to centralize the municipal tracking systems from the Department of Health, he commented that this responds to the fact that the funds to support this structure now come from some that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assign to the agency. He commented that they made a query to the CDC about the possibility that the hiring of tracking system personnel could be done directly by the municipalities, but they had already been answered preliminarily that some municipalities would not qualify to directly manage the funds, but only for reimbursement. “My interest is to continue (tracking systems) to (monitor) other conditions”, He said.

On the other hand, Mellado assured that COVID-19 will become a condition like influenza, with the possibility of annual vaccines for its containment. “This is going to be endemic. We are always going to have ups and downs (in cases). This is going to be like the flu. We are always going to have to make adjustments. We are going to have to get used to living with COVID. The government intervenes when the health system is affected, if not, it is the responsibility of the citizen”, he concluded.