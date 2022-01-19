Stephen Curry fires back at Steve Kerr for saying he’s to blame for changing the NBA

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr pointed out that Stephen Curry is to blame for changing the way the NBA is played and the point guard did not hesitate to respond to the coach and many others.

Not everyone loves them. Everytime that Stephen Curry jump onto a stave NBA the show is guaranteed because, at least, a triple from an impossible distance is going to dunk. While Golden State Warriors enjoys them, there are some haters (contradictors) who do not hesitate to question the ‘Chef’.

In statements that lent themselves to misinterpretation, Steve Kerr, Warriors coach, blamed Curry for changing the way the NBA is played because now kids who want to make it to the league just try 3-pointers from all over the floor.

Only Kerr knows in what tone he made the remarks about Stephen Curry, but while that mystery is being solved, the star of Golden State Warriors he did not hesitate to go out and respond to his coach and to all those who point him out to change the game and in one way or another ruin the way the NBA was played before.

Curry gave an exclusive interview to Shams Charania, a journalist for The Athletic portal, and decided to clarify his position on the way he plays night after night in the best basketball in the world. Stephen and his game arouse love and hate.

Stephen Curry fires back at Kerr for saying he’s to blame for changing the NBA

“I will be tagged in something on social media, like: ‘You ruined the game.’ Anyone who knows basketball knows where I stand on it. It’s an amazing way to play the game. Open up creativity. Everybody loves to throw the ball. But you can’t skip the work and the years and years of reps that I put in and everyone at this level has. So, don’t skip that process. It’s a fun way to play and it’s great to know that everyone loves it. People are going to talk shit. Hate, love, criticism and celebration, everything. That’s why I stay so balanced.”said Stephen Curry.