“Stop messing around”: Gaby Spanic explodes against a famous magazine that gave details of the infidelity she experienced

Gaby Spanic broke out on social networks, after the magazine TV Notas published in a report more details of the infidelity he suffered some years ago.

Let’s remember that It was she herself who in “The House of the Famous” Telemundo’s reality show, which She said that her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her with another man, although he did not reveal the identity of his partner.

As published by the famous entertainment magazine andhe man who betrayed the Venezuelan actress was the dancer of Romanian origin, Andréi Mangra, 30 years old, who was her dance partner in the reality show “Dancing with the stars”, in Hungary.

Given this, Gaby Spanic responded with a forceful message to the Mexican publication, regretting that once again they mess with her and with her privacy by inventing things about her life.

“Some media cannot live without me!… It shows that they need TOP people to sell magazines. Well, I will not give them the happiness of seeing me unhappy with so much defamation. Stop prying into the private lives of celebrities! Inventing false information!”, he wrote at the beginning of a lengthy message.

The actress was very clear in saying that these practices against her are common and more so when she starts a new project, since she is now part of the cast of the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”, which began recording this week.

“Every time I start a project, they see me happy, grateful, moving forward. They start shooting at me point blank! Aren’t you ashamed to make a living like this? And not to mention the haters hired to harm! I call them the emotional terrorists of social networks! ”He added in another excerpt from the forceful publication.

Gaby Spanic asks for respect for her private life

The protagonist of “La Usurpadora” called on the media not to share false information and only limit themselves to publishing data that adds value to their career and work.

“I want to make it clear that my private life is nobody’s business. Transgressing, insulting, muddying, lying is very grotesque! And do not underestimate the intelligence of the public, because they have the ability to know who is who, ”

pointed out. “And to most of the media that are so good and full of credibility! Thank you thank you thank you! So support! They are great and understand the great commitment they have to society and their public. I love you”, concluded the actress.