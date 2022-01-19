Surge XT, the free open source synthesizer arrives in a new incarnation

It is not a version without more. It is a new creation in the JUCE programming environment to ensure the present and future of one of the most popular, complete and varied free synths. Surge XT arrives, ready to download. An example of freeware, which is also available as open source for anyone who wants to play around with it.

XT arises, a great freeware synth surge-synthesizer.github.io

Compatible with Windows, MacOS on both Intel systems and the new Apple processors, or Linux. And through the source code for those who dare, even beyond doing the compilation. For the usual plugin environments and formats (VST3, AU) it is available compiled, ready to install and use.

A year ago the 1.8 edition of Surge arrived and we brought it to the front page, news that you can reread to know the enormous and fascinating list of features of this soft synth. VA, Wavetable, or FM among other possibilities for oscillators, numerous filter models, generous modulation possibilities, extensive collection of effects, MPE compatibility, are just some of them.

The new version doubles the number of effects within each sound and adds new features such as ‘vector modulators’ or modulators based on formulas. The filter models, the types of waveshaping, the capacities associated with microtonality,…

The user interface maintains the general appearance but improves several aspects related to the modulation routes, the management of the sound library, or even the possibility of the interface being ‘read’ on devices with this type of technology.

But the main message is clear: if you didn’t have it, download it now, and if you were already a user, don’t delay in updating.

An effort in this version that speaks well of the commitment of the Surge initiative and its maintenance over time.

More information | surge-synthesizer.github.io