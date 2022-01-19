Tagliafico already has a transfer price and Barça is still on the prowl

Waiting to generate enough financial ‘fair play’ to be able to register new signings in the first team, FC Barcelona has not stopped working to strengthen its squad during the current winter market, and one of the positions that the Barça club is evaluating reinforcing is the one on the left side, because it is imperative to get a complement for Jordi Alba in the left-handed lane of the defense.

One of the names that are on the table of the Catalan entity is that of Nicolás Tagliafico, current Ajax footballer, and the most recent information has pointed out that the Dutch club would have already set a starting price for the Argentine international, which is highly sought after by major teams in Europe, thanks to its multifaceted talent, defending and collaborating with the attack.

According to the portal ‘TyC Sports’, Ajax would be in the process of requesting the figure of seven million euros for the transfer of Tagliafico in this month of January, a not very high amount for a footballer already contrasted both at club level and in his national team, where he has been able to vastly verify his quality, which has earned him the attention of important suitors.

possible destinations

At 29 years old, the Argentine defender has a contract with Ajax until 2023 and there are no signs that he will renew. Therefore, from within the ‘ajacied’ club they would welcome a sale of the player in order to earn some money. The Barça entity is attentive to the development of the conversations, but also Olympique de Marseille and Napoli are following in the footsteps of Tagliafico’s signing.

To allow the entry of the Ajax winger, Barcelona would first have to continue to open up space in its tight financial ‘fair play’. Sergiño Dest and Luuk de Jong point out as possible sales or assignments. It would remain to wait for the work that the sports management of the Barça club finishes carrying out, which continues to prepare the ground for the arrival of new signings.