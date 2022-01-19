Tesla driver charged with manslaughter for causing fatal crash while on autopilot

The accident that occurred in December 2019 resulted in the death of two people.

Prosecutors in California (USA) have recently filed two charges of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla who ran a red light and crashed into another car, leaving two people dead, while driving on autopilot.

Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, would be the first person to face felony charges in the US for a fatal crash that occurred while using an automated driving system. His Tesla Model S with autopilot engaged ran a red light at high speed and collided with a Honda Civic at an intersection in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena in December 2019.

The two passengers in the Honda died at the scene, while Riad and his companion were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charges against Riyadh, who is currently free on bail while the case is pending, were filed last October, however, they were only made public last week, according to the AP agency.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed that the autopilot function was active at the time of the accident. However, the prosecutors do not mention it since the driver is always responsible for the vehicle when behind the wheel.

In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board has expressed concern and condemned the tendency for drivers to rely on autopilot for other activities when the vehicle is in motion.

The families of the victims, Gilberto Alcázar López, 40, and María Guadalupe Nieves-López, 39, have sued Tesla, arguing that it sells faulty vehicles capable of sudden acceleration. without an effective automatic emergency braking system. In addition, in a separate process they have sued Riyadh for negligence.

The electric vehicle company can be held “criminally, civilly or morally liable” for the deaths of the passengers in the Honda Civic, if it is found responsible for employing dangerous technology in the vehicle, Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor, told the AP. from the University of South Carolina.

For its part, Tesla has warned its customers that neither Autopilot nor its new and more sophisticated full autonomous driving mode are fully able to navigate the road without human assistance, and drivers are expected to pay attention even with these modes activated.