Thalía and Laura Zapata united to celebrate the 104th birthday of their grandmother Eva Mange

The sisters shared through their social networks “holding hands” the emotional moment they experienced as a family. Thalía and Laura Zapata came together to celebrate the 104th birthday of their grandmother Eva Mange.

After having suffered mistreatment in the asylum in which she was admitted in 2020, which caused multiple blows and fractures, Eva Mange is still at the foot of the canyon and today, March 18, celebrates the arrival of its one hundred and fourth anniversary. His only granddaughters did not miss the occasion and celebrated it from a distance.

Thalía and Laura Zapata united by Eva Mange

Although Thalia and Laura Zapata They do not maintain the best of relationships, they try to be on good terms for the good of their grandmother. While Thalía is in the United States, the soap opera villain closely takes care of Mrs. Eva Mange and is the one who is most aware of her health.

To celebrate the life of Doña Eva Mange, distance has not been a problem, since the singer of “I don’t remember” He made use of technology and through a video call he sang “Las Mañanitas” to his grandmother while Laura Zapata held his hand.

With a screenshot of the call that Thalía made to her family, the “Marimar” actress dedicated a nice birthday message in which she wrote: “These are the mornings that King David sang… 104 years of life! I celebrate you and I love you my grandmother. Happy Birthday! Here the two granddaughters singing the mornings holding her hand”.

On the other hand, Laura Zapata shared in her profile an arrangement of balloons and a cake with which she celebrated her grandmother. At the bottom of the photo he wrote: “The first to celebrate the 104 years of my grandmother”.