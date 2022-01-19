Thalia celebrated the 104 years of life of her grandmother Eva Mange and sang her mornings

the mexican singer Thalia The 50-year-old is one of the celebrities who has gained the most international exposure over time. Her songs are always at the top of the ranking of the most listened to and she does not stop working and producing new music for her fans.

Thalia. Source: Terra archive

What’s more, Thalia maintains permanent contact with its large virtual audience through its social networks where it accumulates more than 18 million followers from all latitudes. It was through them that he told how his grandmother’s 104-year celebration was Eva Mango.

Related news

The video call that Thalia made. Source: instagram @thalia

The lady was in poor health last year when she was the victim of violence and negligence in the nursing home where she was. She was the older sister of Thalia, Laura Zapata, who made the complaint and the singer replied everything in the social network of the camera.

Thalia and her grandmother. Source: Terra archive

Now Thalia She sang the mornings to her grandmother from a distance, since she is based in the United States with her husband Tommy Mottola and their children and Eva Mange is with Laura Zapata in Mexico. He also dedicated an emotional post to him in which he expresses all his love.

Eva Mange’s gifts. Source: instagram @laurazapataoficial

“These are the mornings that King David sang! 104 years of life! I celebrate you and I love you, my grandmother. Happy birthday! Here the two granddaughters sing the mornings holding her hand,” he wrote Thalia in the post. Among other things, Eva enjoyed a cake with yellow flowers with candles, balloons and a healthy lunch since she cannot eat all kinds of food.