The 2 starting Buccaneers players who are doubtful for the Divisional Round

In the Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting players were injured and are doubtful for the duel vs. Los Angeles Rams of the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round. Tom Brady cares!

The decisive instances of NFL they arrived with a promise of great duels in the four games of the Divisional Round of the 2022 Playoffs. Every detail becomes decisive to have an advantage over the rival and on the eve of the duel against Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady cares because two Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting players are in doubt for the meeting on Sunday, January 23.

“There’s a possibility”, said the head coach of the Buccaneers about the odds he sees for the starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs to play at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 23 in the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. What happened to Brady’s teammate?

Wirfs suffered a sprained right ankle against the Eagles and, although he tried to come back in the second quarter, Tristan had to leave the Wild Card game to break the streak that had him on every snap during the 33 games he had with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the dubious presence of Tristan Wirfs in the Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams, another starting player who has discomfort joins. The Ryan Jensen Center suffered a sprained left ankle with only 28 seconds left in the game and, although he was able to finish the Wild Card game, Tom Brady and company are also concerned because he would be the second offensive line player to be unavailable.

The 2 starting Bucs players who are doubtful for the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

“Because of how tough (Tristan Wirfs) is, I think there is a chance. He and Ryan Jensen will probably wait until Friday. for us to know anything for sure, so we’ll just have to wait and see.” said Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.