The 3 cyber threats that companies have this year, follow these tips to avoid them

Cyber ​​attack. (photo: Destination Business)

In its forecast report, Trend Micro Incorporated predicted that global organizations will face more warnings of cyber attacks but that they will be better prepared for 2022, with a holistic, proactive and cloud-centric approach to minimizing cyber risks.

For organizations to manage risk and protect their workforce, automation, research, as well as forecasting will be extremely important.

TrendMicro blocked 40.9 billion emailsmalicious files and URLs that threatened their customers in the first half of 2021, 47% more than in the same period last year.

Trend Micro CEO Kevin Simzer explains that they have more embedded cybersecurity researchers globally than any competitor, and the insights and findings are widely used across the industry promoting specific product offerings.

He added that these groups drive much of the threat intelligence that Trend Micro is known for.

Trend Micro predicts a cyber counterattack this year

Starting in 2022, emerging threats will continue to test the resilience of supply chains around the world.

The kind of ransomware (data hijacking) which is gaining popularity among malicious actors, will cause operational disruptions with significant impact not only on the victims themselves but also on their customers and partners.

Ransomware. (photo: Kaspersky)

Vice President of Threat Intelligence at Trend Micro, JonClay, He explained that “it’s been a rough couple of years for cybersecurity teams, affected by work-from-home mandates and challenged as corporate attack surfaces have grown significantly in size.”

“However, as hybrid working emerges and certainty returns day by day, security leaders will be able to chart a solid strategy to close gaps and thus make it more difficult for criminals to work,” he concluded.

Security Outlook and Predictions for Businesses and Cybercriminals

2022 will be a potential transition period for businesses and cybercriminals alike. The report details information to help organizations make better decisions on different cybersecurity topics.

– IoT threats

As more organizations accelerate their transformation digital, the change is anticipated to hybrid work and the use of remote connectivity expanding the business attack surface that employees will depend on devices connected.

These companies will face malicious actors looking to take advantage of the computing limitations of IoT-connected devices, tricking them into using security solutions that can help them track monitoring activity on their networks, Like the intrusion detection and prevention systems (IPS /IDS) and network detection and response (NDR) engines.

loT. (photo: Digi)

– Threats in the cloud

The cloud enables organizations to innovate, grow and operate efficiently. As more and more businesses move to the cloud, they become even bigger and more profitable targets for malicious actors.

To keep cloud environments secure, organizations must apply the basic concepts of cloud security, including the c understanding and application of a model of shared responsibility, using a well-designed framework and with the right experience.

Cloud threat. (photo: Widefense)

– Threats about data hijacking

Ransomware remains a significant cyber threat due to its constantly evolving capabilities. Ransomware operators are now targeting the exposed services and service-side commitments.

Increasing the attack surface will make it harder for security teams to immediately detect and stop ransomware attacks.

To protect critical systems and environments from ransomware attacks, organizations must adopt best practices for server security and adhere to the principles of increasing server hardiness for all the operating systems Y Applications that could be affected.

Data hijacking or Ransomware. (photo: INCIBE)

Strategies to proactively mitigate these emerging risks

– Policies a strict application control policy and a server to combat ransomware.

– Principles of Zero Trust (Zero Trust) for the assurance of the international supply chain.

– DevOps Risk-focused cloud security and industry best practices.

– Extensible Detection and Response (XDR) to identify attacks across the network.

– Patches and a high alert approach to vulnerability detection.

– Enhanced basic protection for SMEs centralized in the cloud.

– Network monitoring for better visibility in IoT environments.

KEEP READING:

Twitter expanded to new countries the experimental function that will detect fake news

Electronics Arts gives FIFA Mobile its biggest update yet

Get to know the new design of WhatsApp in Windows 11