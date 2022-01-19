The account that predicted the arrival of Meré and Fidalgo in Mexico 10 years ago

An account that published the arrival in Mexico of the two players almost a decade ago went viral on social networks.

Álvaro Fidalgo and Jorge Meré had an emotional reunion in America. The two great friends coincided in their stage for children’s and youth teams in Spain, which was no secret to anyone since photos of both were shown in the aforementioned stages, although there was something that no one counted.

an account in Twitter drew powerful attention due to a tweet from June 2012 that seemed like a prediction of something that almost a decade later came true: both Álvaro Fidalgo and Jorge Mere came to play in our country every time that at that time they published that “Jorge Meré and Álvaro Fidalgo, to Mexico”.

Immediately, the fans expressed surprise at the fact because there did not seem to be a logical relationship for an account dedicated to the information of the Real Sporting Gijon in Spain, published that two of his then players would come to play in our country, but in the end everything was cleared up.

In the interview that Jorge Meré gave to the You Tube channel of America club, the defender himself explained that he and Fidalgo came to Mexico in 2012 to play a U-15 tournament with the Spain National Team, which solved the mystery of the post that seemed somewhat futuristic when users discovered it.

“It’s a coincidence that fate brings Álvaro (Fidalgo) and me together here again. In U-15, with the Spanish National Team we come to a tournament here in Mexico City and I remember perfectly because it was the first trip outside Europe and chance or fate brought us together here again, so very happy”, were the words of the Spanish that clarified the issue.