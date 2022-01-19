The anti-drug prosecutor of New York leaves and doubts arise about cases against Tony Hernández and Nicolás Maduro | Univision Justice News

Bove’s departure comes less than a month after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández leaves office on January 27, amid widespread speculation that he could be indicted on drug-related charges. The prosecutors of the Tony Hernández trial, and of two other cases, have not hidden that President Hernández is being investigated for allegedly accepting millions in bribes from drug traffickers, among them the famous former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.