The anti-drug prosecutor of New York leaves and doubts arise about cases against Tony Hernández and Nicolás Maduro | Univision Justice News

A US federal prosecutor in New York, whose resignation last month sparked rumors that he had been ousted or that high-profile cases he oversaw might suffer in his absence, has announced he has joined a prominent law firm. .
Emil Bove was until recently co-director of the national security and international narcotics unit for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), where he oversaw drug trafficking cases against such notable figures as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, brother of the President of Honduras.
Bove told Univision that he was not forced to resign and rather, like many in his position, chose to go to a better-paying job in the private sector after establishing a very successful track record for more than nine years.
Bove’s departure comes less than a month after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández leaves office on January 27, amid widespread speculation that he could be indicted on drug-related charges. The prosecutors of the Tony Hernández trial, and of two other cases, have not hidden that President Hernández is being investigated for allegedly accepting millions in bribes from drug traffickers, among them the famous former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.
Hernández has strongly denied the accusations, claiming that witnesses fabricated evidence against him as revenge for being extradited.
Juan Orlando Hernández described accusations of drug trafficking against him as “fictional stories”
Hernández has not been charged with any charges so far, though that could be because the United States has a policy of not bringing legal charges against sitting heads of state, leaving him potentially vulnerable after he leaves office next week.
Teamwork with the DEA
Bove issued a statement on Wednesday stressing that his resignation would in no way affect ongoing cases, and highlighted the teamwork between the different law enforcement agencies that is carried out to build drug cases.
“Without getting into any particular case or investigation, there is a historical public record of the long-term association between the SDNY and the DEA Special Operations Division,” he said. “That association’s history is one of tireless efforts to pursue justice based on evidence. I can’t conceive of a reason why those traditions should change,” he added.
Bove’s departure is unlikely to have any effect on their cases, as prosecutors have large teams that are fully briefed on important cases and ready to step in when needed, said David Weinstein, a former state and federal prosecutor. in Miami who also made the same decision several years ago and is now in the private sector.
“To Bove’s credit, he was a driving factor, but you never do big cases alone. It’s not like they’re going to fall apart because someone leaves“, He said.
Weinstein compared Bove’s departure to that of a baseball team losing a star pitcher. “It’s always a team effort with the federal government. They have a strong bank and that’s why you can always find a replacement. That’s why there are dynasties in the sport,” he said.
Bove had already begun stepping down from her front-line prosecutorial duties last year, following Tony Hernandez’s trial in October 2019. A fellow prosecutor, Amanda Houle, took over last month as co-director of the National Security Unit and International Narcotics. Other prosecutors also intervened last year in the trial – and conviction – of another Honduran trafficker, Geovanny Fuentes.
These are the accusations against the president of Honduras related to drug trafficking
Bove’s resignation that took effect on December 30, announced in a brief court document without explanation, sparked widespread rumors that he was being shown the door following a 2020 scandal involving misconduct by staff in his unit in the SDNY.
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, jumped with a tweet when the resignation was made public, saying: “The Government of the United States has just dismissed the Prosecutor who imprisoned the brother of [Juan Orlando Hernandez] for drug trafficking. Then they say they are worried about justice in our countries.”
Bukele responded to a tweet from a journalist who suggested that: ” Latin American drug traffickers can sleep easier” following the news that Bove was resigning.
That prompted the Southern District of New York to issue a statement praising Bove’s “distinguished track record as a federal prosecutor” and confirming that it was his decision to pursue a career in the private sector.
Last year, prosecutors in the unit led by Bove admitted lying about their own mishandling of evidence in the trial of a businessman accused of violating US sanctions on Iran.
The judge found no evidence that prosecutors intentionally withheld evidence from lawyers representing the Iranian banker, but said they made a “deliberate attempt to conceal” the truth and failed to properly disclose a key document that could have helped the defense.
As a result, prosecutors dropped all charges in the case, but Bove, who was not directly implicated in the misconduct, kept his position.
Legal experts say the high-profile demands of the job often lead federal prosecutors to opt out of government service after about 10 years. Their legal experience makes them highly sought after by private sector law firms, which typically pay two to three times the salaries of federal prosecutors.
“If you’re going to make the leap into the private sector you have to seize the moment. Opportunity often only knocks once,” Weinstein said.
Bove joins the corporate and government investigations group of New York law firm Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi, a 50-year-old firm with a staff of attorneys that includes seven former federal prosecutors from the New York-New Jersey area.
“Departing from his leadership position at the SDNY, Emil brings with him incredible experience in the complex national security and economic practice areas that will broaden our growing client base,” CSG’s Jeffrey S. Chiesa said in a statement Wednesday. .
Bove, who is 40 years old, told Univision that CSG was a good fit for him because of its team of attorneys with experience in law enforcement and public service. “The firm offered me a platform to develop a practice, drawing on my previous experiences, to advise clients on their most sensitive white-collar investigations and national security matters,” he said in a statement.
“The more I learned about the firm and its people, the clearer it became to me and my family that this was the right next step in my career,” he added.
During his nine years at the SDNY, Bove tried 13 federal cases and worked on 18 appeals and obtained countless guilty pleas. The cases he worked on include a litany of high-profile figures, including half a dozen Honduran politicians, such as Yani and Yankel Rosenthal, the relatives of two Honduran presidents, as well as Venezuela’s Maduro, former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami and former chief of Venezuelan military intelligence, General Hugo Carvajal.
In addition to the Latin American cases for which he is arguably most famous, he oversaw many other high-profile prosecutions, including an alleged multi-million dollar sanctions evasion scheme against Iran; a cryptocurrency sanctions evasion scheme against North Korea; the largest theft of classified information in CIA history, and a deadly 2017 terrorist attack in Manhattan.
Bove said he hoped to continue working on international criminal cases related to Latin America, just across the room. He noted that President Joe Biden has emphasized that foreign corruption is a national security priority for the US government. “I look forward to helping my clients navigate these issues, whether it’s providing business and compliance advice, collaborating with US officials on their behalf during investigations, or representing them at trial,” he said.