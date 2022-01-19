The Best “Why didn’t Messi vote for me? Ask him…”

Recently, Real Madrid player Toni Kroos revealed that he stored his trophies in the basement of his home in Madrid. There are a few, especially at the team level. What is not known is where he keeps them Robert Lewandowski, but what is clear is that a simple basement would be too small considering the number of titles that the Pole has been sweeping over the last two years. With Bayern there were seven, the historic sextet of 19/20 plus the Bundesliga title in 2021. On an individual level it is already a scandal: between awards from UEFA, FIFA, associations and international media, It took a total of 33 awards between 2020 and 2021. As the photo he posted on his social networks shows, he likes to sleep with them. Even if they don’t all fit in their bed. “Blessed problem,” he joked about the new narrowness in his showcases a day after defending The Best of FIFA.

Could have been 34, but France Football was not of the opinion that he deserved the Ballon d’Or. Not even in 2021, the year in which he broke the record of 40 goals for Torpedo Müller in a Bundesliga season and in which he also won the Golden Boot for the best scorer in the European leagues. Nor did he take it in 2020, a season in which he won the sextet, but in which the delivery was suspended due to the Pandemic. It was precisely Messi the one who, picking up his seventh Ballon d’Or, asked for Lewy to be handed over retroactively. It looks like they were words in the air from the Argentine crack, especially considering that he forgot about Lewy when he cast his votes (Mbappé, Neymar and Benzema) for the latter The Best. “I was happy with his statements, although now it was a little different. You would have to ask him about his votes. He shouldn’t be mad at me, maybe in sports, but not in private,” Lewy said with a laugh. and stressed: “I did vote for him in second place.”

I do not care. He did not need Leo’s approval to defend The Best at a gala in which FIFA also remembered the Torpedo, a Bayern legend who died last summer as a result of Alzheimer’s disease and to whom he linked a most special relationship with Lewy. Only 92 days before his death, Gerd Müller, already in poor health, did not perceive that Robert had broken his record. For this reason, it was his widow, Uschi Müller, who wrote an emotional letter to the striker. “Gerd would be the first to congratulate him. In fact, he had been wondering for a long time that no one had beaten him already,” explained Uschi. This past Monday, with The Best in hand, Lewandowski said: “Unfortunately, he is no longer with us. But I want to thank him. Without his example I would not have been able to break this record.” One more record. One more prize. And it keeps adding.