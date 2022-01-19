The concerts of the New York Jazz All Stars cycle restart with the pianist Emmet Cohen

The cycle of concerts and conferences New York All Stars 2022 restart with the young pianist Emmett Cohen who performs with his trio (Russell Hall, bass; Kyle Poole, drums) next saturday january 29 (8:30 p.m.) in the Roberto Cantoral room of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM). First gala of the year 2022 of one of the fundamental figures of his generation both in music and in the arts related to this discipline.

“We resume the concerts in this new year 2022 with all the sanitary precautionary measures. We have to keep taking care of ourselves. In this second stage, four recitals are planned, we start now in January with Emmet Cohen Trio and we continue in February with Sara Gazarek Quartet; March, Isaiah Thompson Quartet; and April, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing. We started well with a 29-year-old pianist who has been awarded at the prestigious American Pianists Awards”, he reported in an interview with The reasonthe trumpeter Eugenio Elías, musical curator of the series.

Resonating young instrumentalist in the big apple? He is a multifaceted musician, composer who has collaborated with figures such as Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Jimmy Cobb, George Coleman, Houston Person, Christian McBride or Billy Hart, among other prominent jazz players. Yes, his name is an unavoidable reference in the spaces of New York jazz.

Emmet Cohen Trio in Concert

Where: Roberto Cantoral Hall. Xoco Bridge. Gate A. Colonia Xoco. Mayor Benito Juarez. CDMX

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Hours: Master Class, 5:00 p.m.; Concert, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: from 400 to 750 pesos

Does it come with two musicians who are also very young? The trio is completed by Jamaican bassist Russell Hall, who has been nominated several times for Grammy Awards; trumpeter Wynton Marsalis calls him “a future jazz star.” Drummer Kyle Poole is added, who is defined as a “young drummer prodigy”: interpreter of hip-hop, funk, ragtime and bebop.

Emmet Cohen’s Surprising Tour of Prestigious Jazz Festivals? yese has performed at jazz festivals in Newport, Monterey, Jerusalem, and the North Sea, among others, as well as at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall and Washington’s Kennedy Center. He has also been a headliner at the Village Vanguard, Blue Note, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Birdland, Jazz Standard and Jazzhus Montmartre in Copenhagen.

Have you recorded albums? His discography as a leader includes: Masters Legacy Series Volume 4. Featuring George Coleman (2019), Masters Legacy Series Volume 3. Featuring Benny Golson & Tootie Heath (2019), Masters Legacy Series Volume 2. Featuring Ron Carter (2018), and Masters Legacy Series Volume 1. Featuring Jimmy Cobb (2017), among other phonograms highly praised by critics.

Records that will be on sale after the gala? Not all of them, but some that the pianist brings, and also from the other members of the trio.

Will there be a master class? Yes, as always, you will have before the concert, at 5:00 p.m. It will be in charge of the Emmet Cohen Trio, with the participation of a group that emerged from the Advanced Workshop for Jazz Performers made up of Fernando Tello (bass), Alejandro Milán (guitar), José Gabriel Castillo (piano) and Erick Alonso Ochoa (drums).

