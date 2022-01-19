The conditions offered by Colo Colo to sell Pablo Solari and America rejected

One of the priorities of America club in this transfer market is to strengthen their lead, so the board headed by the sports president, Santiago Baths, looked at Paul Solari, player of colo colo; however, the leadership of the Chilean group rejected the proposals of Eagles because they will dispute the Libertadores Cup.

“It has been proposed to the black and white board to declare our player Pablo Solari non-transferable, while Colo Colo is playing the Copa Libertadores de América; this proposal has been approved. We believe that a player of Pablo’s category will continue to receive offers in a future, it is part of soccer, but we have decided to bet on giving a signal to promote Colo Colo’s sports project and this is the path from now on”, he mentioned Edmund Valladares, boss of the ‘Cacique’.

According to Adriana Maldonado, a journalist from Marca Claro, Colo Colo proposed to the Club América board of directors to execute the sale of his soccer player at a lower price, but until June of this year, so Santiago Baths rejected the proposal because they needed the Argentine attacker for the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022.

For this reason they looked for another option in the US market, being that of Paul Arriola, current member of the D.C. United the most concrete, even several sports media from the neighboring country assure that everything is arranged so that it becomes a reinforcement of the Eagles, so we will have to wait in the next few hours if more information comes out about it.

It is worth mentioning that Santiago Solari, the team’s coach, is waiting for the Spaniard Jorge Mere, who will cover the loss of Emmanuel Aguilera, who went to Atlas. Also, this Tuesday he will join the training Alexander Zendejas after passing the corresponding medical and physical exams this Monday.

Note that the former soccer player Necaxa possibly see action against the Rojinegros, within the activity of the Matchday 3 of the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022. It is also expected to debut Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes, who were not summoned in the Date 1 before him Puebla because they were still not physically well.

Remember that the confrontation against the current Aztec football champions will take place this Saturday, January 22, on the fields of the Aztec stadium at 9:00 p.m. Central Time Mexico, where Club América will seek its first victory of the contest after drawing on Date 1 against the Stripe and postpone the one from Matchday 2 before Mazatlan.