The controversial hidden romance of Juan Gabriel with an official

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

The years of his departure pass and John Gabriel, the famous “Divo from Juarez”, continues to speak. One of the most important interpreters in Mexico, despite the fact that he always tried to take care of the details of his private life, was not exempt from being involved in controversies such as the Romance hidden with a high official.

After various controversies that continue to be talked about, now, his name is once again in the “eye of the hurricane”. Apparently, information would have been leaked in which it would be revealed that, during his youth, he would have held a controversial hidden romance with a former Pemex official.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Marlene Favela falls in love with a tight flowered dress that reveals her charms

the actress of TV soaps She is one of the most beautiful celebrities on television, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved