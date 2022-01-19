The controversial hidden romance of Juan Gabriel with an official

The years of his departure pass and John Gabriel, the famous “Divo from Juarez”, continues to speak. One of the most important interpreters in Mexico, despite the fact that he always tried to take care of the details of his private life, was not exempt from being involved in controversies such as the Romance hidden with a high official.

After various controversies that continue to be talked about, now, his name is once again in the “eye of the hurricane”. Apparently, information would have been leaked in which it would be revealed that, during his youth, he would have held a controversial hidden romance with a former Pemex official.

Juan Gabriel and a hidden romance

This new scandal in the life of John Gabriel He really surprised his fans. Unexpected, this romance has arisen after the newspaper The universal disclose private information. Said news was obtained from a file that had been issued by the (disappeared) Federal Directorate of Security (DFS), an espionage agency that existed in Mexico in the 70s and 80s.

Presumably, the DFS investigated some aspects of the private life of Juan Gabriel. This investigation also addressed the people with whom he was related and even his romances, which the singer intended not to bring to light.

The report: Juan Gabriel and a Pemex official

In said research, the report focuses on a stage of life when the “Divo from Juarez” was imprisoned in Lecumberri. There, it is mentioned when Juan Gabriel had relationships with 2 cellmates. The information that came to light was surprising because, even, it was revealed that General Andrés Puentes, the director of the “Black Palace” was the one who frequently took the singer out to perform at his private parties.

Part of the report reads: “During his stay in said prison, Aguilera Valadez had ‘intimate’ relations with his roommate H (…) the latter was prosecuted for the homicide of payers from an office of the Ministry of Finance (… ) It was also investigated that Juan Gabriel maintains “intimate” relations with (….) who works at Petróleos Mexicanos. As well as the artist and singer (…)”.

In this way, the daily The universal explained that the singer Juan Gabriel would have maintained “intimate relations” with a senior Pemex official. As if that were not enough, apparently he too “Divo from Juarez“He was with a celebrity.

The same newspaper pointed out that it preferred to preserve the names of the people involved, out of respect for the singer’s private life. Likewise, it was clarified that the dissemination of the report counts, by itself, with a complete document without testament and it is a public figure when the DFS was investigating threats to national security.

