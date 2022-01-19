The disastrous translation of some patatas bravas in a New York restaurant

Related news

This will not be the last time that we bring a macaronic translation to the pages of La Jungla, nor is it the first. In our memory, those Padrón peppers that, in the Galician town itself, are sold as peppers of electoral roll —referring to the electoral census as a synonym of the census of inhabitants—, or also that gazpacho with garnish that could be read in the menu of a restaurant in Cáceres.

On this occasion, the botch comes to us from New York and has been the correspondent for Spanish Television in the United States, the journalist Almudena Ariza, which has made it go viral on social networks. The menu of a local hotel seems to be stuck to the wall and there is a photograph of what would be one of the star tapas of Spanish cuisine: some succulent patatas bravas.

The problem is that, instead of opting for an English translation emphasizing how spicy the potatoes are, the restaurant has renamed them “angry potato“, that is, as if they were “angry potatoes”. The journalist has shared the image, which has generated thousands of reactions and comments on the social network:

Started by the promoter Pedro Torrijos and followed by dozens of anonymous people, there have been many who they made fun of the translation error and they have valued the figure of interpreters and translators, also very necessary in the era of Google’s translator, although some do not realize it:

Now I want to paint some angry faces on those potatoes. – Pedro Torrijos (@Pedro_Torrijos) January 17, 2022

Please, some angry potatoes and some chicken tears, thank you. https://t.co/gzN3uN6vxS pic.twitter.com/6eDbPHinRZ – The ChoriSan (@ChoriEnJPG) January 18, 2022

Well, I like the “Careada Potato” thing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qzn3PtH3is — Nacho (Rollinpizza 🎮🕹👾:3) (@igncanovas) January 17, 2022

If they’re angry, don’t ask them. 🤣 – Jose Pina Magallón (@MagallonPina) January 18, 2022

-And why do you study translation?

-Well then… https://t.co/9gu98rbwgI – Natalia Ceju2 (@nataliacdguez) January 18, 2022

However, the photograph that Ariza has shared It had already been shared previously on Twitter, so that it does not seem taken by the journalist herself; but it is not the work of the tweeter who had published it before, as she herself wanted to make clear.

