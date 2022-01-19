“The funniest outcome is the most likely”: Elon Musk reiterates his support for dogecoin

The billionaire responded to a tweet from Billy Markus, co-founder of the cryptocurrency, in which he questioned the rejection of some towards dogecoin just because it was inspired by a meme.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, reiterated his support for the dogecoin cryptocurrency on Monday, agreeing with the view that this ‘altcoin’ can be useful.

the billionaire answered to a tweet from Billy Markus, co-founder of the cryptocurrency (who no longer participates in the project), in which Markus disagreed with those who still have a certain rejection of dogecoin for being inspired by a meme. “I don’t understand why people still have a crisis about the origin of dogecoin as a joke. Something may be a joke and still be usefulMarkus, who goes by the alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, wrote.

“The funniest outcome is the most likely,” Musk responded, thus repeating the same phrase that he already tweeted in February 2021, recalls the U.today portal.

Among others, this comment was also supported by the ‘youtuber’ Matt Wallace. “The jokes are the most useful thing in the world because they make people feel happy when otherwise you would feel sad. Also, sometimes they are very good at buying things.” emphasized blogger with more than 460,000 followers on Twitter and more than 250,000 on YouTube.

On January 14, the price of dogecoin skyrocketed after a tweet from Musk informing that Tesla would accept payment in said cryptocurrency for some of its products. Since then, the meme coin has lost some of its value and is currently trading at $0.1655 per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap.