The juicy amount that Adele will charge for each of her concerts in Las Vegas

The singer Adele is determined to monetize every second you spend on Caesars Palace stage from Las Vegas, where very soon one of the concert residencies most lucrative in the history of the so-called sin City.
In fact, according to sources from his closest circle, the British star could pocket more than 500,000 dollars per concert, about 680,000 dollars for each recital, after some arduous negotiations from which she has clearly emerged victorious.
His agents and the interpreter herself know of the pull he has Adele around the world and, of course, on the American scene, so they haven’t been shy about trying to make the most of this opportunity.
“Adele has the most demanded show in Las Vegas today and intends to get as much money as possible from it. It will take about 500,000 pounds for each night, and we are only talking about ticket sales, ”said a source to the newspaper. TheSun.
The music star will take a high percentage of the marketing of tickets, but will also benefit largely from selling promotional items, such as t-shirts, bags and other accessories that will help its buyers to show off their presence in an unforgettable show to their family and friends.
“The theater has rolled out the red carpet for Adele feel like the superstar that she is”, indicated the same informant after revealing that the diva will have access to a private suite and a series of luxury services whose price is around 40,000 dollars per night.