The juicy amount that Adele will charge for each of her concerts in Las Vegas

The singer Adele is determined to monetize every second you spend on Caesars Palace stage from Las Vegas, where very soon one of the concert residencies most lucrative in the history of the so-called sin City.

In fact, according to sources from his closest circle, the British star could pocket more than 500,000 dollars per concert, about 680,000 dollars for each recital, after some arduous negotiations from which she has clearly emerged victorious.

His agents and the interpreter herself know of the pull he has Adele around the world and, of course, on the American scene, so they haven’t been shy about trying to make the most of this opportunity.