The mayor of New York “does not feel safe” in the subway

The mayor of new york, Eric Adams, “does not feel safe” in the meter, and admits that New Yorkers don’t feel safe either, he said Tuesday at a news conference, three days after a woman was killed by a homeless man who pushed her onto the tracks as a car entered the platform.

“Since January 1, when I took the train, I saw the bums, the screams, the screams already early in the morning,” said the mayor, describing the large number of homeless people who walk through the stations and the train cars. meter, sometimes in an aggressive attitude.

“We know that we have a pending task, we are going to lower (the rate of) crimes and we are going to make New Yorkers feel safe in our system of meter, because now they don’t feel, I don’t feel (safe) either when I take the meter“, acknowledged the mayor.

The event that has shocked the city took place last Saturday morning: a 61-year-old homeless man apparently randomly chose his victim, a 40-year-old woman who was alone on the platform of the central Times Square station, and pushed her onto the track just as the train was speeding into the station, causing her instant death.

The man got on another car and later turned himself in to the police after confessing his crime; Diagnosed with schizophrenia, he has spent twenty years of his life with frequent visits to psychiatric hospitals.

The unsafety It was one of the reasons that Adams repeated the most in his election campaign for mayor, always highlighting his past as a police officer and promising to end crime.

The network of meter, one of the largest in the world, is pointed out as very unsafe, and in fact in the days prior to the attack, the mayor had announced the deployment of additional police officers at the busiest stations.