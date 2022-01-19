The mayor says even he doesn’t feel safe on the subway

After a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged Tuesday that even he didn’t feel entirely safe riding the subway.

The mayor recounted that when he traveled by train on January 1, shortly after being sworn in, he called 911 to report a fight near a subway station, he found a screaming passenger and another sleeping on the train. .

“The first day I took the subway I felt unsafe. I saw homeless people everywhere. People were screaming on the trains. There was a sense of disorder. fact that people feel unsafe,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been in office for just over two weeks, is an avowed admirer of the ‘suwbay’ system, made infamous for filth, graffiti and crime in the 1980s, but in recent decades has taken a remarkable turn that has largely erased its bad reputation.

Following Saturday’s apparently unprovoked attack, Adams initially stressed that the system is generally secure.

“When an incident like this occurs, perception is what we’re fighting. This is a secure system,” Adams said at a news conference hours after the attack.

But even before the massacre, his administration had announced plans to increase the presence of police officers on the subways and reach out to homeless people who ride the trains as part of a mission to combat both “real crime” and ” the perception of crime.

“We’re going to reduce crime and we’re going to make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system, and they don’t feel that way now. I don’t feel that way when I take the train every day or when I move around our subway system.” transportation,” Adams said.

Janno Lieber, acting president and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that runs the subway, said he thought the mayor’s statement about feeling unsafe was Adams “showing he understands” even though statistics show the chances of falling victim to a crime in the subway are low.

“The mayor is showing that he understands and is sensitive to what New Yorkers are feeling,” Lieber said. “People don’t go by statistics. They feel based on personal experience and what they hear.”

Police charged a 61-year-old man, Simon Martial, with second-degree murder in Saturday’s slaying. The slain woman, Michelle Alyssa Go, was of Asian descent and police said they were investigating whether her death was a hate crime, although police said Martial, who was homeless, had a history of “emotionally disturbed encounters”.

This event comes after other recent attacks on the system that caused public alarm. In September, three public transport workers were attacked in a single day. In May, a group of passengers was stabbed and assaulted, and in February there were four stabbings in a few hours.

Danny Pearlstein, a spokesman for the nonprofit Riders Alliance, which represents New York’s bus and subway riders, said that while the subway system is “statistically, overwhelmingly safe” and millions of people use it daily without problems, violence like Saturday’s massacre strikes a chord because it feels like it could happen to anyone.

“If you find out what happened on the subway, that’s your subway,” he said.

Security and crime were among the factors that prompted Adams’ choice. The former captain of the New York Police Department spoke during his campaign last year about the need to combat violent crime, which has increased during the pandemic, although it remains near the lows of the modern era.

The metro system, with its 472 stations and more than 1,070 kilometers of track, is a visible indicator of the city’s economic health and safety. Ridership remains low, complicating economic recovery for businesses that rely on trains bringing customers to their doors and for the transportation system itself, which relies on user fees to finance its operations.

Daily trips in the last two weeks have been around 2.1 million, 44% less than before the pandemic, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which depends on the State.

Police statistics show that serious crimes on the subway have decreased in the last two years, but the figures are difficult to compare, as the number of passengers has also decreased. The drop in passenger numbers has also made the presence of homeless people on trains more visible.

Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, announced two weeks ago a plan to deploy social workers to help connect the homeless to services and to increase police presence in subway stations and on trains. and have them interact with passengers.

Pearlstein said adding more police isn’t necessarily the answer.

“If you tell people that police officers are going to be added, that makes people think there aren’t enough of them right now. If you tell people you don’t feel safe, they think maybe I wouldn’t feel safe either.” sure,” he said.

Pearlstein said housing and health care are needed to address the “humanitarian crisis” in the system, as well as keeping the subway as affordable and attractive for more people to use and to make it safer.