The “message” from Fernando Palomo to David Faitelson for the deportation of Novak Djokovic

Salvadoran journalist Fernando Palomo responded directly to his ESPN colleague David Faitelson in the midst of Novak Djokovic’s deportation and the controversy his deportation caused

In a new episode of the clashes of opinion that the Salvadoran journalist has Fernando Palomo and his colleague, the Mexican David Fatelson, both from ESPN, the issue that generated the reaction of the Salvadoran was the deportation of Novak Djokovic in Australia for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

And it is that Faitelson was widely upset by the reaction of the Australian government, which in his words, almost treated Djokovic, the world number one in world tennis, as a criminal, something that was exaggerated just not to have the vaccine.

The economic and sporting consequences of Djokovic’s expulsion from the Australian Open

And before that, the Salvadoran’s response came, which was short, but forceful. “Go see how they deport people from other countries,” leaving between the lines that the treatment towards the Serbian was cordial, compared to what happens in countries, such as Mexico itself.

The responses from fans on Twitter were immediate in favor of the official voice of the EA Sports video game on football “FIFA”. “We are all people… there will be some more talented than others but we must ALL be treated responsibly”said @Fantochito.

Fernando Palomo’s response to David Faitelson. Photo: Screenshot / https://twitter.com/fernandopalomo/status/1482458497589690372

“Totally agree with Fernando Palomo, not because he is a tennis figure he will stop complying with the regulations of the deadly virus,” added @RMoranF. “(A Djokovic) they put him in a car and with an agent they put others in handcuffs and in trucks and nothing is said,” indicated @EdgarTellez43.

Too: The economic and sporting consequences of Djokovic’s expulsion from the Australian Open

Meanwhile, the world tennis star has landed in Dubai after being deported from Australia over its coronavirus vaccination rules, an AFP journalist reported. The Serbian tennis player got off the plane with two suitcases and a mask, after landing at around 7:00 pm, Salvadoran time, at Dubai International Airport.

Novak Djokovic left after the justice rejected his appeal against his deportation ordered by the government, which considered that the world number one in tennis represented a “health risk” for not having been vaccinated against covid-19. The decision was made unanimously by the three judges of the court.