The new Colombian series that comes to Netflix to replace La Reina del Flow

The Queen of Flow is one of the most successful Colombian series on Netflix. But, now, a new fiction arrives to bring it down, and it’s from the same country! We present it to you.

Despite his long seasons, The Queen of Flow became one of the most important series of recent times. Produced by Sony Pictures, the fiction, starring Carolina Ramírez, crossed borders since it arrived on Netflix to the point that it became a worldwide phenomenon. Combining drama, action, music, romance and thirst for revenge, the strip continues to cause a stir and, apparently, has no intention of stopping.

In fact, such is the success of The Queen of Flow that eight weeks ago was positioned in the TOP 10 Global Netflix. According to the official page of the platform, which counts the hours played by each series, this production has already been chosen by users for 28,480,000 hours. That is to say, even though each season has more than 20 chapters each, the story is still captivating and the fans are delighted.

Without a doubt, adding a musical formula to a series that combines both drama and action has made The Queen of Flow a production worthy of admiration. So much so that the streaming giant did not hesitate to go the same way and, now, is about to release a series that could directly replace this strip starring Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres.

Is about Wild rythm, which is also from Colombia and will be released on Netflix next March 2. With a season of only eight episodes, something very different from La Reina, this fiction comes to demonstrate, once again, that Latin American content is the new protagonist of streaming. With all the flow and with urban music as a standard, the platform presented this series with a music video.

In it, a dance competition is glimpsed that refers to the official synopsis of the series. “Two groups from opposite worlds walk their own paths until they come face to face in a dance battle where they discover that their dream of standing out and succeeding in what they are passionate about is born not only in urban neighborhoods, but also in high society.”, states the summary of Wild rythm.

Starring stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila, Wild rythm puts in check The Queen of Flow when it comes to music. However, we still have to wait to see if the plot will be as good as the first. Well, it should be noted that the story of Yeimy Montoya and Charly Flow with their twists and turns, thirst for revenge and heartbreak was a point in favor for fiction.