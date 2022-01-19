The reasons why Frank Vogel is not to blame for the bad moment of LeBron and the Lakers

Frank Vogel is on the tightrope with the Los Angeles Lakers, but here are the reasons why LeBron James and company should continue to coach him.

The clock is ticking and the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) does not end, but Los Angeles Lakers they definitely need an urgent change because they imagined the year differently, and things are not going any further.

That Russell Westbrook, that Frank Vogel, than this, than that. Excuses and blame go everywhere and despair abounds. Lebron James promised they would change, and that started with a triumph in view of Utah Jazz that cuts a terrible streak they had against good teams.

However, a victory does not change the picture because the season has 82 games. That is why today the rumor came out that the Lakers would be evaluating the coach Frank Vogel game to game, and he walks a tightrope: He could be fired at any time. What if it’s not his fault?

The fault of the bad moment of the Lakers

There are things that the coach cannot handle. The bad level and the transfer of WestbrookIt’s definitely not your fault. Neither is the constant injuries of Anthony Davis, or the following managerial decisions that today fall hard for the staff that Vogel must manage:

Let go of a player like Alex Caruso, hire DeAndre Jordan and Trevor Ariza, two veterans who have not yet contributed anything, prioritize pitchers over defenders in free agency and the limited franchise cap space. All of this is the GM’s fault. Rob Pelinka. but this is not to say that this is the reason for the team’s failure, no. This is to say that perhaps the Lakers have a bigger problem, which is not solved by firing the coach who made them champions in 2020.