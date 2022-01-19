The shortage of blood in hospitals forces Health to relax the criteria for donating after passing the covid | Society

Blood bags from the Valdebernardo transfusion center in Madrid (Spain). Ricardo Rubio (Europe Press)

The Ministry of Health has decided to relax the exclusion criteria to donate blood from those who have had the coronavirus infection and their close contacts in the face of the shortage registered in recent times, which threatened to put the activity of hospitals at risk and which has led most communities to call on citizens to increase reserves.

Asymptomatic positive cases will be able to go to the donation centers only seven days after diagnosis instead of the current minimum 14, which in most cases was 28 if the donor did not have a document proving that they had given a negative test diagnostic. Those who have developed a mild clinical picture must wait the same seven days after the disappearance of symptoms. In addition, close contacts of positive cases, until now excluded, will also be able to donate blood.

This has been decided by the Scientific Committee on Transfusion Safety, an advisory body to the ministry. The experts justify their decision by “the current epidemiological situation, which is compromising the supply of blood components”, but also by the evidence that has confirmed “the non-linkage of the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 with transfusions” of blood, as stated in the document that collects the agreements reached by the Committee.

The measures agreed by this group of experts are a mandatory minimum for the communities, which in some cases may apply more restrictive criteria. Until now, for example, Catalonia forced everyone who had tested positive to wait 28 days. It will be from next week that the autonomies will adapt their criteria to what was agreed on Friday by the Committee.

“It is a very important step that we were waiting for. The first thing to say is that with this decision the Committee collects what scientific evidence has shown: that the risk of contagion of the coronavirus through donation is non-existent. And the new criteria will alleviate a situation that is delicate due to the lack of blood”, celebrates the manager of the Transfusion Center of the Community of Madrid, Luisa Barea.

The measure comes after a few especially complicated days. If Christmas is traditionally a time when donations drop, the drop this year has been very pronounced due to the explosion of cases caused by the omicron variant. More than 1.7 million people have tested positive in the last 14 days and 2.6 million in the last 28. With these figures and the close contacts of each patient, the number of those excluded from donations had multiplied in the last weeks.

“We are with very fair reserves since Christmas, less than 50%, with 2,000 bags when we would need to have 5,000. With the current donations we barely manage to supply the needs of the hospitals and we do not manage to increase the reserves”, explains Barea. The Community of Madrid needs to receive 900 doses daily to cover the needs of hospitals, but many days in the last three weeks it barely managed to exceed 700.

The vast majority of communities have made appeals to the population in recent days or weeks due to the drop in donations, campaigns that are already common at this time but that this year have increased as reserves have decreased. The Basque Country is one of the most affected, to the point that it has had to request blood from other autonomies and admits that the situation “is compromised.” Donations have fallen by around 30%, say those responsible for the Basque Center for Transfusion and Human Tissues, while needs remain at the same level and require some 400 daily donations.

In Castilla y León, the Hemotherapy and Hemodonation Center has warned in recent days about the need for citizens to go to the donation centers. The current situation is red in terms of blood reserves of group 0- while A+, A- and 0+ are yellow. On the other hand, the donation of blood for platelets has also been urgently requested, since there is currently a “critical situation, without stock”.

Galicia is experiencing a similar situation and has especially requested the collaboration of donors from groups 0+, A- and A+. Galician hospitals require between 400 and 500 daily donations and these figures have not been reached in recent days.

In the Canary Islands, the Institute of Hemodonation and Hemotherapy has called this week on the population to ask for donations of all blood groups, especially A+, O+ and O- “which have registered a significant drop in blood levels. stock”. Meanwhile, the Blood and Tissue Bank of the Balearic Islands has requested all blood groups due to the risk of lack of supply in hospitals. This community is barely making a hundred donations a day, when it needs at least double that.

Extremadura, La Rioja, Navarra and Andalusia are other communities that have appealed to the solidarity of their citizens, although in some cases the response achieved has mitigated the problem. The Junta de Andalucía publicly requested blood “from all groups, without exception” on Wednesday, but on Friday the queues at several hospitals were so long that those in the last places were informed that their blood was no longer necessary. donation.

In Navarra the situation was much more delicate at the beginning of December. “We were bad and we had to resort to neighboring autonomous communities to have platelets. Right now, those communities are turning to us,” says the director of the Blood and Tissue Bank, José Antonio García. The large number of donations received at the end of December has given stability to the reserves thanks to “a group of wonderful donors”, adds García.

A situation similar to the one Aragón has experienced, explains the director of the Blood and Tissue Bank, Carmen Garcés. “We were low on reserves in the second half of December and we called on the population to donate. The truth is that the response was great and we ended the month with very good levels and more than 500 new donors, which has allowed us to enter January in a much better situation”, he is pleased.

Catalonia ends this Saturday the traditional Blood Donor Marathon, which is held every year to boost donations at a time when they are reduced. This community currently has 4,000 bags in reserves, a figure that a spokesman for the Blood and Tissue Bank of Catalonia describes as “low” without being worrying. Catalan hospitals need between 800 and 1,000 daily donations to cover their needs.

The Valencian Community, on the other hand, affirms that it does not have shortage problems due to the reduction in blood donations.

With information from Lucia Bohorquez, Ferran Bono, Juan Navarro, Mikel Ormazabal, Amaia Otazu, Silvia R. Pontevedra, Eva Saiz Y William Vega.