The summoned of the Colombian National Team for the matches against Peru and Argentina

This Wednesday, coach Reinaldo Rueda announced the call for the Colombian National Team for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peru and Argentina.

The ‘tricolor’ is fourth in the classification table in South America and today it is classified directly to Qatar. Against Peru and Argentina, he must add to stay in that position.

Within those summoned there are several details. The first is that goalkeeper David Ospina received the call, after having been in doubt due to the muscular discomfort he had suffered last week.

In addition, the players who did pass the exam were seen on the list. In the friendly match against Honduras, he left coach Rueda with some that he took into account: Hárold Preciado from Deportivo Cali, Freddy Hinestroza from Junior, Yimmi Chará from Portland Timbers and Yasser Asprilla from Envigado.

On the other hand, the faces of midfielder James Rodríguez and striker Falcao García were seen again. Diego Valoyes from Talleres de Córdoba was called again.

The first match against Peru will be on January 28 in the city of Barranquilla.

Here the list of summoned: