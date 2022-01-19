“The system is broken”: an expert analyzes the case of a police officer injured after a confrontation with a minor in the Bronx | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

we will see snow in the morningmorning.Rafael: We will be pending.armed violence does nottruce in new york apolice officer shot at nighton Tuesday. according to theauthorities, the suspect isrepeat offender and had a gunstolen.we talked to an ex-copabout this theme.reporter: good afternoon. itwhat attracts attention isthat the 16-year-old suspectwas associated with gangsand in December he was released,but now he had another weapon.We talked to an expert aboutthis matter.thank you for the interview.what do you think about this?, what’s upwrong with the system?>> the system is broken.a 14-year-old boy should nothave a firearm. is acytic background.many people say that to thatage the child is very young, butthe system should do notreporter: he was arrested with agun at 14 and now atmany think that the mayorcan improve the situation.do you agree?>>he can do it.he hasthe experience. can you understandto the cops and thecitizens. can do abridge between the police and thecitizens.reporter: he says that part ofhis plan is to bring unitsdressed in civilian clothes to finishidea?>> without a doubt. sometimes they were somethingaggressive, but at that timethe crime was outcontrol. the homicidesnow they are afraid of the policeand they carry weapons everywhere.anti-crime group canobserve and get into