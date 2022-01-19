the Tundra-based SUV will be updated for 2023

The Japanese manufacturer was very brief in the last teaser, but everything indicates that it is the new Toyota Sequoia.

With a preview image and the phrase “Toyota’s next big breakthrough is on the horizon” begins the expectation campaign for the next toyota sequoia that is getting ready for a deep update opening the way to its third generation.

The premiere of the completely renewed and hybrid Toyota Tundra already counted as a prior notice of the news that would arrive for the SUVs full size derived from the pick-up. With the absence of Toyota Land Cruiser in the american market, Sequoia will gain ground.

Thinking that it will have greater representation, a review was essential, also taking into account that its current generation is valid 10 years ago. Between his Main competitors there are Chevrolet Tahoe and Nissan Patrol (Armada), which have been updated.

What is known about the new Toyota Sequoia?

On the one hand, detailing the teaser of the Japanese brand we can see very little of what will be the new Toyota Sequoia. Subtly peeks out rear of the SUV that for the occasion appears painted in red with several elements of new design.

The window frames that end in a triangular shape have a silver finish, the beltline is marked and the wheel arches are the same color as the bodywork. A new LED lighting kit elongated style will be a important novelty.

Previously and based on the Toyota Tundra 2022 design, they had created some renders of the next Sequoia in a hypothetical TRD version, appearance that gave it a much more prominent and daring appearance but we do not know if it is close to reality.

The large SUV is expected to be presented as model 2023 and considering the technological advances that the new Tundra adopted, it is very logical that under the hood it carries the new i-Force Max hybrid system with 3.4-liter engine and power of 437 hp. Soon we will have new news.

ALSO READ: Toyota Sequoia prepares its renewal – this is what the Tundra-derived SUV will look like?

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



