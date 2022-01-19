The Tweet that ‘predicted’ that Meré and Fidalgo would play together in Mexico

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City





After the completion of the signing Jorge’s mere for him America, Alvaro Fidalgo, compatriot of the former Koln player, revealed that 18 years ago they had met for the first time in Spain, which caught the attention of Twitter users, a site where the Magito shared a photograph of the two when they were children. But nevertheless, this story has another chapter that many did not known, which was exposed on the same social network almost a decade ago.

Some netizens found a tweet of one bill call Sporting Gijon Info, which almost a decade ago “predicted” that Meré and Fidalgo would play in Mexico in 2012. The link that they attached at the time is down, however, it could have been a rumor that placed the Spaniards in different teams from Liga MX.

However, the reality is that footballers yes they played in Mexico for that then, but not with any club, but with the Spanish National Team, with which they played a U-15 tournament in Mexico City.

“Is chance that he fate brings us together here again to Alvaro (Fidalgo) and A.Mi. In Under-15, with the Spain National Team vLet’s go to a tournament here in Mexico City and I remember perfectly because it was the first trip outside Europe and chance or destiny brought us together here again, so very happy”, Meré pointed out in the interview that América conducted with him, which can be found on YouTube.

Who is Jorge Mere?

Mere is a Spanish player born in Asturias in 1997. He currently has 24 years and has played for Sporting de Gijón and Koln in Europe. He has played for the U-15, 17, 19 and 21 of Spain, but never with the absolute. The America it is his first team outside the old continent.