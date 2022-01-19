The Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine once again calls for preventive measures

The Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SVMPSP) already made public at the end of December its total disagreement with the absence of preventive measures that, implemented by the health administration, could have moderated social contacts and stay in closed spaces before the Christmas holidays. The result has been an unprecedented incidence of post-Christmas covid cases, a very worrying increase in hospitalization and an overflow of health services in Primary Care, against which health unions and professional associations have already warned.

The almost complete substitution produced in recent days, of the delta variant by the ómicron, supposes, in addition to a greater contagiousness and presence of outbreaks in this sixth epidemic wave, a higher rate of reinfections and an increase in infections in vaccinated, or situations of “vaccine escape” from covid. Although it does not produce a greater severity of cases and the vast majority of vaccinated continue to be protected from severe forms of covid, it causes such an incidence of mild cases, which seriously affects social coexistence, the economy and health resources. On the other hand, the number of really serious cases (hospitalized, deceased and persistent Covid) can be enormous if millions of people are infected at the same time in a few weeks.

“Leaving the circulation of the virus among the population to its free expansion, without the implementation of preventive measures, hoping that the entire population becomes immunized naturally, goes against the principles of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, which leads centuries avoiding passing infections to humans through hygiene and immunization techniques If it were inevitable that a large part of the European population would be infected in the coming months, this contagion should be at least progressive for months, not in the form of waves explosive and uncontrolled epidemics,” the entity said in a statement.

According to the SVMPSP, in the previous “five previous epidemic waves responded well to preventive measures community, which has reduced its maximum peak and has allowed an early return (in 2-3 weeks) of the incidence to acceptable values”. Therefore, a prolongation of the sixth pandemic wave for months “would mean a disproportionate absenteeism of the cases mild, an enormous damage to the health of the population due to hospitalized cases, deaths and the consequences of persistent covid and, finally, a saturation of Primary and hospital care, which health professionals can not bear anymore.

For all these reasons, from this society “we call on the Health Administration of the Valencian Community to intensify in this second half of January the three main covid mitigation strategies that have given good results: 1. Dissemination of clear health education messages, so that the population is adequately protected against the virus, 2. Intensive and accelerated vaccination of the entire population and risk groups and 3. Implementation of intelligent and proportionate measures to reduce social contacts in closed environments. Among these latter measures, we propose including the capacity restrictions for large events, massive family gatherings, controlled attendance at closed leisure venues and time limitations in nightlife”.