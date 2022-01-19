The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick at a very tempting price at MediaMarkt

In what has to do with image quality, so that you do not have problems of any kind, the resolution that it uses is Full HD (which ensures that it reaches a very high definition and that, in addition, you can take advantage of the accounts on cloud video platforms). On the other hand, it has no problem displaying very realistic colors, since the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is capable of using content with high dynamic range ( HDR ). Therefore, we believe that it offers quite positive options.

The accessory we are talking about is one of those that has a similar shape to the pen drive that is used to store information, but in this case the connection is made through the use of a port HDMI instead of using a USB one. This is one of the great virtues that the product offers, since for this reason it can be used both with televisions with flat screen as with monitors . Therefore, you will surely get a good use out of this player and in a quite simple way.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick purchase offer

Right now in the MediaMarkt online store you can get this accessory by paying only €39.99, a fairly low figure that makes the device we are talking about a real bargain. Finished in black color and with access to the google voice assistant, we leave you the purchase link where you only have to add €1.99 for shipping costs. A most sensible amount.

With command and a good operating system

The first thing that it ensures is a high ease of use of the multimedia player, since it is possible to control everything with it in a simple and intuitive way. An example is the operating system interface AndroidTV that it includes, and that it is one of the best that currently exists for use on Smart TVs. Besides, this development and also provides the possibility to install a large number of applications for free, such as Kodi which is an app increasingly used by users to enjoy all kinds of content.

Finally, it should be noted that when using this Xiaomi Mi TV Stick you do not have to put many cables through, since you access the internet through Wifi (the integrated adapter is Dual Band) and, in addition, it also has Bluetooth which allows you to synchronize a good number of accessories wirelessly. And, to top it off, this model does not lack a chrome cast integrated so you can send content from a phone or tablet directly and easily. Come on, an ideal offer to give a new life to your old TV, don’t you think?